US Pediatric Partners Expands Behavioral Health Footprint with Acquisition of Hope Services in North Carolina

Dan Murphy, CEO of USPP comments, "We believe that addressing both the physical and mental wellbeing of our patients is essential to improving their outcomes and quality of life. Hope Services has been providing excellent care in this community for decades and we are honored to partner with them on their next phase of growth."

Hope Services offers a wide range of behavioral health services, including traditional outpatient mental health, intensive in-home, tailored care management, medication management, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and day treatment programs.

"USPP's patient-centric model really resonated with us," said Sara Leonard, CEO of Hope Services. "I'm truly looking forward to serving our patients using the resources USPP provides. Together, we believe we can create even better outcomes for our patients."

Previous owner and outgoing CEO, Wendy Maguire, shared her confidence in the transition, "We would not have chosen to partner with USPP if we did not have the utmost confidence that they would be great stewards of the practice. Sara has been with Hope Services for 15 years and is going to be a fantastic new leader for the organization. We wish them all great success going forward!"

The integration process is already underway, with both organizations focused on a smooth transition for patients and staff. Together, USPP and Hope Services are committed to advancing equitable access to high-quality pediatric mental health care in North Carolina and beyond. Agenda Health and Smith Anderson advised Hope Services on this transaction. Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith advised USPP.

About US Pediatric Partners

US Pediatric Partners (USPP) is a physician-led network dedicated to advancing pediatric health by delivering comprehensive, accessible, and coordinated care to children and families in underserved communities. Established by Webster Equity Partners in 2023 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, USPP partners with premier pediatric and behavioral health practices to build an integrated, value-based care model that emphasizes prevention, collaboration, and long-term outcomes. The growing organization currently operates more than 55 locations across New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, bringing together pediatricians, mental health providers, care coordinators, and health systems to reduce fragmentation and improve quality of care. Through a shared commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and community-based care, USPP is reshaping how pediatric care is delivered for the next generation. To learn more, visit www.uspediatricpartners.com.

