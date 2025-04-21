US Pediatric Partners Expands Integrated Care Model Through Recent Partnership with BTST Services

"BTST brings an impressive legacy of compassionate care and clinical excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the USPP family. Together, we are building a more complete care model that reflects the whole-child needs of our communities." Post this

"Primary care providers across our network have consistently expressed a growing need for quality behavioral health support for their patients," said Dan Murphy, CEO of US Pediatric Partners. "BTST brings an impressive legacy of compassionate care and clinical excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the USPP family. Together, we are building a more complete care model that reflects the whole-child needs of our communities."

Founded in Maryland and backed by Webster Equity Partners since 2023, BTST offers a full continuum of behavioral health services, including outpatient mental health care, targeted case management, and intensive home- and community-based services. Since becoming part of the USPP platform, BTST has continued to deliver these vital services while collaborating to enhance care coordination and integration. With a strong presence in school-based programs across the state, the organization is recognized for its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and outcomes-focused care—values that strongly align with USPP's mission.

"This partnership allows us to expand our impact, integrate care more effectively, and reach even more families in need," said Chris Simon, CEO of BTST Services. "We're proud to join forces with USPP to lead the way in developing a new standard for pediatric behavioral health."

BTST's Chief Operating Officer, Jada McCray, added, "We've always believed that true wellness comes from addressing both physical and mental health in tandem. By collaborating with USPP, we're creating a more effective, collaborative model that meets the needs of patients, families, and providers alike."

With integration well underway, USPP now operates more than 55 locations across New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and continues to expand its reach through thoughtful partnerships that enhance access, experience, and outcomes for pediatric patients.

If you are interested in learning more about the advantage of partnering with USPP, e-mail [email protected].

About US Pediatric Partners

US Pediatric Partners (USPP) is a physician-led network dedicated to advancing pediatric health by delivering comprehensive, accessible, and coordinated care to children and families in underserved communities. Established by Webster Equity Partners in 2023 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, USPP partners with premier pediatric and behavioral health practices to build an integrated, value-based care model that emphasizes prevention, collaboration, and long-term outcomes. The growing organization currently operates more than 55 locations across New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, bringing together pediatricians, mental health providers, care coordinators, and health systems to reduce fragmentation and improve quality of care. Through a shared commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and community-based care, USPP is reshaping how pediatric care is delivered for the next generation. To learn more, visit www.uspediatricpartners.com.

