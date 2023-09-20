US Pipelining Completes Major Pipe Lining Restoration Project for One of The Nation's Most Prominent Ivy League Universities

University of Pennsylvania Highrise Student Living Facilities Receive Epoxy Lining Restoration to More Than 15,000 Feet of Vertical Sanitary Sewer and Roof Drain Piping

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Pipelining, LLC., a leader in non-invasive, "no-dig" infrastructure technologies, announced the completion of a major university vertical high-rise project. The recent project for the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, included the epoxy lining of more than fifteen thousand feet of vertical sanitary waste stacks and roof drains servicing three of the university's twenty-seven story high rise student living facilities, the Harnwell House, Harrison House, and Rodin College House. The project, which was scheduled over several summer breaks, took two years to complete.

"We were contacted by H.F. Lenz, an engineering and consulting firm out of Harrisburg, PA with whom we worked on prior projects, including the State Capitol Buildings in Harrisburg," states Jeremy Bowman, President, US Pipelining. "Lenz was lead engineering firm for the U-Penn Project and advised us the university was interested in a top-down restoration of their high-rise dormitory buildings sanitary and roof drainage systems. Due to limited availability, as the dormitories are housing students nine months out of the year, the university was looking for a non-invasive restoration method," said Bowman. "Ultimately, Lenz and the university chose our epoxy lining system as the means and method of restoration."

Built in the early nineteen-seventies, the Harrison, Harnwell, and Rodin College House residential skyscrapers were designed by G. Holmes Perkins, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Fine Arts, and are home to more than twenty-two hundred students.

"The University had a very tight window for construction due to class schedules," said Bowman. "All construction was to be performed during a six-week summer outage. Our construction plan included the top-down restoration of vertical sanitary lines and roof drain leaders. The first high-rise, Harrison College House, was completed the summer of 2021, followed by Harnwell the summer of 2022, and most recently, the Rodin College House completed summer 2023," stated Bowman. In all, the University received more than fifteen-thousand feet of pipe restoration to their student living facilities.

Based in Langhorne, PA, U.S. Pipelining, LLC is a leading U.S. provider of pipelining services, including small to large diameter projects for storm sewer, sanitary sewer, pressure pipe, under-slab lining, and vertical pipe lining. Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry more than 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including Global Fortune 500 Companies, high-rise residential communities, heavy industry, the US Military, and government agencies.

About Trenchless Technologies: "Trenchless," "No-Dig" restoration methods are a means of rehabilitating existing infrastructure without the need for invasive measures such as excavation, trenching, and opening walls or ceilings. Typically installed from existing openings or access points such as manholes, basins, vaults, vents, and cleanouts, trenchless methods are fast, non-invasive, less costly, and an environmentally friendly means to restore existing infrastructure. Methods include: Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), Epoxy lining, Spray-In-Place Pipe (SIPP), and Cast-In-Place Pipe.

Media Contact

Herb Reedman, U.S. Pipelining, 1 215-702-9100, [email protected], https://www.uspipelining.com/

SOURCE U.S. Pipelining