US Pipelining Completes Pipeline Rehabilitation for Nations Largest Refinery

The Motiva project involved 36 and 48-inch diameter steel piping which required specialty resins and materials to compensate for the elevated line temperatures, and chemical profile of the waste. Tweet this

A leader in CIPP technologies for industrial, commercial and municipal applications, US Pipelining continues to grow their industrial refinery portfolio of companies which now includes Motiva Port Arthur Refinery, Shell-Royal Dutch Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and the Mexico refining giant PEMEX. "Cured-In-Place pipelining has become a widely used and accepted technology globally as a low-cost alternative to traditional dig and replace," said Bowman. "Industry can either close down operations, interrupt traffic flow to dig and replace failing infrastructure or, option a non-invasive restoration process which rehabilitates the failed pipe from the inside out without the need for excavation. Companies and municipalities worldwide are now opting for a faster, more cost-effective means of rehabilitation. That is our cured-in-place (CIPP) technology."

Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including global fortune 500 companies, high-rise residential and commercial buildings and government agencies. "US Pipelining is one of a handful of companies globally who provide CIPP technology for pipes ranging in diameter from 4 inches to 120 inches," states Bowman. "There are very few conditions we have not seen or reconciled for our clients."

About Cured-In-Place technology: Cured-in-place pipe technology (CIPP) is one of several trenchless rehabilitation methods used to "noninvasively" repair existing pipelines. CIPP is a jointless, seamless, pipe- within-a-pipe with the capability to structurally rehabilitate pipes ranging in diameter from 4"–120". With a design life of 50 years CIPP is one of the most widely used rehabilitation methods and has application in water, sewer, gas, and chemical pipelines.

About US Pipelining: USP is an industry leader specializing in trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies including cured-in-place pipe (CIPP). With more than 25 years experiences US Pipelining serves Fortune 500 clients, municipalities, government agencies, refineries and commercial operations globally.

