US Pipelining Completes Pipeline Rehabilitation for Nations Largest Refinery

Motiva Refinery Selects Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining Solution from US Pipelining LLC.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Pipelining, LLC., an emerging leader in trenchless pipe restoration, and Cured-In-Place Pipe lining solutions (CIPP), announced today the completion of a major refinery rehabilitation project which included the structural restoration of nearly 2,000 linear feet of large-diameter, critical infrastructure piping at the Motiva refinery, Port Arthur, Texas. The recently completed project further solidifies US Pipelining's strategic position in the highly specialized refinery field.
First engaged by Motiva in 2021 during assessment of their process waste collection system, US Pipelining provided tactical knowledge in design and execution. "The design and planning phase took well over a year to complete" said Jeremy Bowman, President US Pipelining. "The Motiva project involved 36 and 48-inch diameter steel piping which required specialty resins and materials to compensate for the elevated line temperatures, and chemical profile of the waste. Working with our team at AOC Resins we were able to meet and exceed those system requirements," stated Bowman. "Over many years of working with our clients, US Pipelining has developed a strong expertise for unique industrial, military, and municipal applications requiring customized solutions. Our team was ready and willing to assist Motiva reach a successful conclusion to their project".
A leader in CIPP technologies for industrial, commercial and municipal applications, US Pipelining continues to grow their industrial refinery portfolio of companies which now includes Motiva Port Arthur Refinery, Shell-Royal Dutch Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and the Mexico refining giant PEMEX. "Cured-In-Place pipelining has become a widely used and accepted technology globally as a low-cost alternative to traditional dig and replace," said Bowman. "Industry can either close down operations, interrupt traffic flow to dig and replace failing infrastructure or, option a non-invasive restoration process which rehabilitates the failed pipe from the inside out without the need for excavation. Companies and municipalities worldwide are now opting for a faster, more cost-effective means of rehabilitation. That is our cured-in-place (CIPP) technology."
Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including global fortune 500 companies, high-rise residential and commercial buildings and government agencies. "US Pipelining is one of a handful of companies globally who provide CIPP technology for pipes ranging in diameter from 4 inches to 120 inches," states Bowman. "There are very few conditions we have not seen or reconciled for our clients."
About Cured-In-Place technology: Cured-in-place pipe technology (CIPP) is one of several trenchless rehabilitation methods used to "noninvasively" repair existing pipelines. CIPP is a jointless, seamless, pipe- within-a-pipe with the capability to structurally rehabilitate pipes ranging in diameter from 4"–120". With a design life of 50 years CIPP is one of the most widely used rehabilitation methods and has application in water, sewer, gas, and chemical pipelines.
About US Pipelining: USP is an industry leader specializing in trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies including cured-in-place pipe (CIPP). With more than 25 years experiences US Pipelining serves Fortune 500 clients, municipalities, government agencies, refineries and commercial operations globally.
