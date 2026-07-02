U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates 250 Years of American Spirit and Collaborates with ESPN on 'Polo in America' Broadcast Special

U.S. Polo Assn.®, the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly marks America's 250th Anniversary with a celebration of the nation's enduring spirit — one rooted in sport, heritage, and a distinctly American sense of style. To highlight the connection between U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo, the brand is collaborating with ESPN on a 30-minute broadcast special, 'Breakaway: Polo in America.'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Polo Assn.®, the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly marks America's 250th Anniversary with a celebration of the nation's enduring spirit — one rooted in sport, heritage, and a distinctly American sense of style.

To highlight the connection between U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo, the brand is collaborating with ESPN on a 30-minute broadcast special, 'Breakaway: Polo in America.' The award-winning Breakaway Series will produce a special episode to give audiences an inside look at the long history and significant impact the sport of polo has had on America over the past century. This episode will broadcast globally on ESPN and on Global Polo's YouTube.

Founded in 1890, the USPA is one of the oldest national governing bodies for sport in the United States, and U.S. Polo Assn. carries that legacy forward today as a multi-billion-dollar global brand inspired by the tradition of polo. As the nation commemorates this very special 250th milestone in 2026, the brand reflects on its deep connection to American sport and the values that have shaped both the game and the nation.

"At U.S. Polo Assn., we are proud to represent a sport that has been part of the American story for more than a century," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary, it's a natural moment for our brand to honor both our sports heritage and the enduring spirit of the country, rooted in tradition, defined by resilience, and expressed through sport and style."

"We are also honored to collaborate with ESPN on a broadcast special highlighting the impact the sport has had on America for over one hundred years," Prince added.

Across its global footprint, U.S. Polo Assn. is marking the occasion with curated collections and storytelling inspired by classic American style — featuring its iconic red, white, and blue color palette and sport-driven design. From retail environments to digital platforms, the brand will highlight the intersection of heritage and modern lifestyle, bringing the authenticity of the sport of polo to millions of consumers around the world.

This milestone also underscores the brand's continued global expansion, with a presence in more than 190 countries and thousands of retail locations worldwide. While its reach is global, U.S. Polo Assn. remains firmly connected to its timeless and classic American style — anchored in the sport of polo and the polo lifestyle.

The sport of polo was introduced to the United States in 1876, beginning a rich American legacy in the sport that soon extended to the global stage, including Olympic competition in 1924 in Paris. Today, the USA Team and the sport of polo continue to be showcased across the country and around the world through elite international competition. Recent milestones include strong performances in Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Championship competitions and qualification rounds, as well as victory in the 2024 Paris Games Polo Challenge™ in France, a centennial tribute to the Olympic Games, where the USA again defeated France.

At the USPA National Polo Center, the perpetual home of polo in the United States, international matches such as XIII Federation of International Polo Zone Playoff games between USA vs. Guatemala and USA vs. Mexico further demonstrate the strength of American polo on home turf and globally. In addition, the USA Team continues to lead in arena polo, highlighted by their 2025 win in the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship, reinforcing the USA Team's leadership and competitive excellence across all formats of the sport.

Further tapping into its iconic heritage, U.S. Polo Assn. recently launched its Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game™, a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The polo shirt's beginning was born on the polo fields, shaped by motion, competition, and the spirit of the game for which it was named. From its earliest days, the polo shirt was designed with purpose, worn by players seeking performance on the polo fields. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates this timeless favorite, not just as a fashion item, but as an icon born from sport and carried forward through generations of players and consumers all over the world.

The polo shirt is one of the most iconic essentials, dating back over 100 years, notable for its unique fusion of sport and style. Originally designed with breathable pique knit, a soft collar, and lightweight construction to meet the demands of competitive sports, it has evolved into a timeless essential, suitable for casual elegance and leisurewear.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named on USA Today's 2026 Most Trusted Brands list, voted by thousands of consumers across America, ultimately identifying the top 500 highest-scoring brands across multiple industries. This prestigious consumer-driven ranking highlights best-in-class brands across the United States based on trust, reliability, and overall customer experience. U.S. Polo Assn.'s inclusion highlights its global momentum and its ability to authentically connect with consumers through its deep-rooted ties to the sport of polo.

"As an American-based global sports brand, we have a unique role in celebrating this historic moment," Prince added. "You will see it in our stores, in our product, and in how we tell our story by honoring where we come from while continuing to evolve for the next generation."

Throughout 2026, U.S. Polo Assn. is supporting key events, partnerships, and storytelling initiatives that highlight the legacy of polo in the United States, including at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida, one of the sport's premier destinations and the centerpiece of the American polo season.

As America marks 250 years, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates the enduring values that continue to shape both sport and culture—bringing together tradition, authenticity, and a timeless expression of the American spirit.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – Vice President, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: [email protected]

Kaela Drake – Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 – E-mail : [email protected]

Christine Calcagno – Senior Publicist, ESPN

E-mail : [email protected]

Media Contact

FINN Partners, U.S. Polo Assn., 1 9737237330, [email protected], https://www.uspoloassnglobal.com/

SOURCE U.S. Polo Assn.