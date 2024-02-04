U.S. Space & Rocket Center® and Space Camp Institute® Bring Leading AI Experts to Huntsville for a Symposium Like No Other

"The U.S. Space & Rocket Center has always been a launchpad for human exploration," says Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO and Executive Director. "This AI Symposium is the perfect introduction to the Space Camp Institute, our new home for professional and corporate programming and lifelong learning." Post this

Visionary speakers: With 24 sessions and more than 20 speakers; leading experts in AI research, development, and business will share their insights on the future of this technology and its impact on our lives. A sampling of speakers includes Dr. Prasana Balaprakash, Director of AI Programs and Distinguished R&D Scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory; Lisa Lee , Chief Security Advisor & Global Lead, S2IR, Security Business Development, Microsoft; Diana Kelley , Chief Information Security Officer, Protect AI; Grant Moyley, CTO, Master Instructor, ROI Training; Andrew Miller , Yale Law School; and Manil Maskey , Senior Research Scientist, NASA HQ Science Mission Directorate AI Lead & Project Manager, NASA MSFC.

Interactive panel discussions: Deep dive into specific applications of AI, from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and space exploration. Specific session topics include AI for Science: A NASA Perspective, AI in Human and Machine Systems, Cyber Threat Use of AI, AI and Entertainment, and many more!

Rocket Center/Space Camp Immersive Activities: Network with fellow conference attendees while you train like astronauts using our astronaut simulators or participating in team-building activities; or take a guided tour of the museum and learn about the history of space flight and see our large rocket and space hardware collection. Where else, but the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Home of Space Camp Institute?

Real world practicums: Team up with your peers to hone AI-era skills like prompt engineering; a hands-on session on how to get the best information from a generative AI application.

An all-access pass to the AI Symposium includes all speaker sessions, a hands-on session with a generative AI application, entrance to our vendor exhibit hall, lunches, and coffee breaks, a welcome cocktail reception, a planetarium event at our INTUITIVE® Planetarium, and dinner in the Davidson Center's Saturn V Hall under our National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket.

More than just a conference, the AI Symposium at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is an unparalleled immersive experience. Attendees will gain practical knowledge, ignite their imaginations, and witness firsthand how AI is shaping the future. The wide range of subjects are geared to both experienced professionals and those interested in learning more about this cutting-edge topic.

Registration is now open! Secure your spot at this impactful event and be among the first to bring AI down to Earth and put it to work for your organization. Visit rocketcenter.com/institute for more information, a current list of speakers, the schedule of events, and registration details.

