U.S. Space & Rocket Center announces 2024 Space Camp Hall of Fame Class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is proud to announce the 2024 Space Camp Hall of Fame class of five outstanding individuals who will join a group of exceptional alumni, former employees, and champions of the world-renowned STEM education program.

Since its inception in 1982, Space Camp has inspired more than 1 million graduates from nearly 150 countries. The 2024 Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the program's lasting impact and the diverse achievements of its graduates. They are:

Col. Heather Bogstie : A five-time Space Camp alumna, former Space Camp counselor, and Senior Materiel Leader for the U.S. Space Force's Resilient Missile Warning, Tracking, and Defense Program.

: A five-time Space Camp alumna, former Space Camp counselor, and Senior Materiel Leader for the U.S. Space Force's Resilient Missile Warning, Tracking, and Defense Program. Cindy Maher : A Space Camp alumna, former Space Camp counselor, and former Director of Boeing's University Research & Development Partnerships Program.

: A Space Camp alumna, former Space Camp counselor, and former Director of Boeing's University Research & Development Partnerships Program. Kevin Metrocavage : A two-time Space Camp alumnus and International Space Station Operations Manager at NASA headquarters.

: A two-time Space Camp alumnus and International Space Station Operations Manager at NASA headquarters. Marie Nickel : A two-time Space Academy for Educators alumna and dedicated teacher in Manitoba, Canada .

: A two-time Space Academy for Educators alumna and dedicated teacher in . Eileen Velez-Vega : A Space Camp alumna and Secretary/CEO of the Department of Transportation and Public Works of Puerto Rico .

These inspiring individuals will be formally recognized at the Space Camp Hall of Fame Dinner Friday, June 21, 2024, held at the Rocket Center's Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

The evening's keynote speaker will be the 2024 Miss America Madison Marsh, who is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and a proud Space Camp alumna. Peter Marquez, head of global space policy at Amazon Web Services and a member of the Space Camp Hall of Fame, will serve as the emcee.

The Hall of Fame Dinner marks the beginning of Space Camp Alumni Reunion Weekend, which offers Space Camp graduates and supporters the chance to connect with fellow alumni and reminisce about cherished Space Camp memories.

Media contact: Pat Ammons, [email protected]; 256-721-5429

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the Apollo 16 capsule and the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit rocketcenter.com.

Media Contact

Pat Ammons, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, 1 256-721-5429, [email protected], https://www.rocketcenter.com/

SOURCE U.S. Space & Rocket Center