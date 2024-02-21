U.S. Space & Rocket Center brings in leading AI experts for symposium Four-day event begins Tuesday, Feb. 20

U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host AI Symposium with leading experts in AI Feb. 20-23, 2024.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center's Space Camp Institute® is holding a four-day symposium on one of today's most compelling topics, artificial intelligence. More than 40 speakers from industry leaders like Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, and Booz Allen Hamilton will address the practical applications of AI in healthcare, cyber security, manufacturing, space exploration, the entertainment industry and much more.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will join Rocket Center CEO Dr. Kimberly Robinson to open the event," AI Symposium: How to Make AI Work for You," Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Space Camp Operations Center. For the keynote address, AI itself will join the conversation with a completely AI-generated presentation, "Perspectives on AI."

A limited number of spots are available online and at the Space Camp Operations Center during the symposium. Media is welcome to cover the symposium throughout the week. Key media opportunities include:

Tuesday

9:30 a.m.: Keynote address, "Perspectives on AI," a completely AI-generated presentation

11 a.m.: "Security Blanket or Security Burrito: Hype vs. Reality of AI and Security - Diana Kelley- Chief Information Security Officer, Protect AI, and Lisa Lee, Chief Security Advisor & Global Lead, S2IR, Security Business Development, Microsoft

2 p.m.: AI in Digital Engineering: A Use Case in Human Performance." Dr. Mark Derriso - Chief Engineer and Chief Data Officer, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Paterson Air Force Base

Wednesday

9 a.m.: "AI, Law and Ethics - Andrew Miller, Director of the Private Law Clinic, Yale Law School

10:30 a.m.: "AI and Scientific Discovery" - Dr. Prasana Balaprakash, Director of AI Programs and Distinguished R&D Scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

1:30 to 2:45 p.m.: "AI for Science: NASA Perspective" - Senior Research Scientist, NASA HQ Science Mission Directorate AI Lead & Project Manager, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

The symposium is an event of the Space Camp Institute®, which brings under one umbrella the Rocket Center's programming for adults, from Adult Space Camp and corporate training to events.

