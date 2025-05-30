U.S. Space & Rocket Center holds Blue Origin flight launch party

Two Space Camp alumnae on board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U. S. Space & Rocket Center is celebrating the launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard-32 mission with a blue-themed launch party Saturday, May 31 beginning at 8 a.m. Blue Origin's human-crewed suborbital flight will have two Space Camp alumnae on board!

Doors open at 8 a.m., with a special general admission price of $20 for adults and $15 for children available between 8 and 9 a.m. The launch window opens at 8:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear blue in support of Blue Origin, which builds and tests engines here in the Rocket City.

The NS-32 crew of six includes Space Camp alumnae Dr. Gretchen Green and Aymette (Amy) Medina Jorge. Dr. Green attended Space Camp four times as a child and was a Space Camp counselor in later years. She has served as chair of the Space Camp Alumni Association and currently sits on the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Foundation Board. She is a radiologist, educator, explorer, and life-long space enthusiast.

Jorge, a middle- and high-school STEM teacher from Galveston, Texas, attended Space Academy for Educators and has also brought children to Space Camp as a teacher. She has led more than 60 space experiments and zero-gravity projects, including flying biometric sensors developed by her students and performing in-flight 3D printing as part of a parabolic Zero-G flight.

The launch party takes place in the "Dare to Explore: Frontiers of Space" exhibit where Blue Origin's BE-3U and BE-4 engines are on display.

Media contacts: Pat Ammons, [email protected], 256-721-5429; Taylor Wright, [email protected], 256-721-5481

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket, the Apollo 16 capsule, and the Pathfinder space shuttle full stack display. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit rocketcenter.com.

SOURCE U.S. Space & Rocket Center