U.S. Space & Rocket Center inducts U.S. Senator, author, and NASA director into Space Camp Hall of Fame

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will induct five outstanding individuals into the Space Camp Hall of Fame at a ceremony and dinner, July 11, 2025, at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration. This year's Hall of Fame class includes U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Montana; NASA Marshall Space Flight Director Joseph Pelfrey; author and retired NASA engineer Homer Hickam; Trina Britcher, an educator for the blind and visually impaired; and Diallo Wallace, a naval aviator and educator.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class joins an elite group of individuals such as NASA and European Space Agency astronauts, commercial astronaut and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, educators, engineers, scientists, pilots, and others.

Hall of Fame members are nominated in three categories: alumni; former Space Camp employees; and friends of Space Camp.

The Space Camp Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony take place during the 2025 Space Camp Reunion Weekend, July 11-12. Other weekend activities include Space Camp and Aviation Challenge activities and a barbecue dinner, and the Aviation Challenge 35th birthday party. Aviation Challenge is a sister program of Space Camp.

Tickets are available for the Hall of Fame ceremony and the weekend activities at rocketcenterfoundation.org.

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket, the Apollo 16 capsule, and the Pathfinder space shuttle full stack display. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

