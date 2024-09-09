U.S. Space & Rocket Center partners with Nichelle Nichols Foundation to create exhibit about late Star Trek actress

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is partnering with the Nichelle Nichols Foundation to create an exhibit honoring the late actress's groundbreaking role in "Star Trek" and her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM fields. The exhibit will include details of Nichols' life, her involvement in the Star Trek franchise, and her efforts to encourage women and people of color to pursue careers in aerospace. Once developed, the exhibit will travel to other locations to share Nichols' extraordinary story and contributions.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The original "Star Trek" series launched 58 years ago, bolding taking viewers on a journey of exploration of space and the people in it. Today, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Nichelle Nichols Foundation to create an exhibit inspired by the late Nichelle Nichols, an actress known for her groundbreaking role as Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in Star Trek movies and merchandise.

The exhibit will include details of Nichols' life, her involvement in the Star Trek franchise, and her efforts to promote diversity in STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics, fields.

Once developed and premiered at the Rocket Center, the exhibit will travel to other locations to share Nichols' extraordinary story and contributions. Nichols was one of the first Black women to play a recurring role in an American TV series, and later went on to appear in a NASA campaign to encourage women and people of color to apply for the astronaut corps.

In a statement issued following Nichols' death in July 2022, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Nichols had been a major influence in inspiring women and minorities to pursue careers in aerospace as astronauts, engineers, scientists, and technicians.

"Today, as we work to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by the legacy of Nichelle Nichols," Nelson said in the statement.

"It is our mission to inspire the spirit of discovery in everyone through education and immersive engagement, and we are excited to partner on creating an exhibition that pays tribute to a woman who continues to inspire generations of explorers," Dr. Kimberly Robinson. U.S. Space & Rocket Center CEO and Executive Director, said.

Nichelle Nichols Foundation additionally partners with the Rocket Center by providing scholarships to send girls ages 14 to 18 to Space Camp®, the longest-running and largest STEM camp in the world. More than 1 million students have graduated from Space Camp® programs since its founding in 1982.

"On behalf of my mother, Nichelle Nichols, our family, and the board of the Nichelle Nichols Foundation, we are honored and delighted to partner with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in this project dedicated to the further aspirations, hard work, and joyous progression of space exploration and accomplishments," Kyle Johnson, Nichols' son and a Nichelle Nichols Foundation board member said.

"Star Trek has been an intellectual, social, and cultural phenomenon for multiple generations and my mother's devoted efforts in the promotion and success of the Space Shuttle opened the door for, and proved, NASA's and America's commitment to an international and multi-cultural future as we expand our understanding of the universe and pursue our destiny to become a multi-planetary species. Nothing honors her legacy more than to acknowledge her inspiration for millions throughout the world and to continue to do so as we all pursue humanity's bright future and boundless possibilities.

We offer our thanks and deep appreciation to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for their mission, vision and support."

