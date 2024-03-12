U.S. Space & Rocket Center responds to concerns raised on social media

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is addressing concerns raised about an employee on social media.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are aware of rumors circulating on social media about a Space Camp employee. We would like to assure parents, teachers, and the public that the safety and security of Space Camp students is our number one priority. Any allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously. We are working to determine the facts in this case, after which we will take appropriate action.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center adheres to all state and federal laws regulating hiring practices. Our camp staff undergo extensive nationwide criminal background checks that include state, county, and municipal court-level information, Department of Corrections data, state sex offender registries from across the country, and multi-panel drug tests.

We also have rigorous standards and procedures regarding the behavior of Space Camp employees to ensure the safety of students. These include:

No physical contact between staff and students beyond a fist bump or high five.

No staff is allowed to be alone with a student behind a closed door.

No sharing of personal details including personal phone numbers, email addresses, or social media information.

No discussion of religion, sexual topics, politics, or sharing of opinions and beliefs that may be controversial.

Additionally, staff sleep in separate rooms from students and use separate bathroom facilities. We also provide 24-hour onsite security including round-the-clock video surveillance, regular foot and vehicle patrols, and controlled campus and building access.

We are an apolitical organization with no social agenda. Our singular mission is to inspire and educate.

Space Camp has been a trusted institution since its founding in 1982 with more than one million graduates from all 50 states and 150 countries. Many of those graduates have gone on to apply the leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills they learned at Space Camp to successful careers as scientists, engineers, teachers, doctors, and astronauts. We will continue to work hard to foster trust with each family and student that walks in our doors.

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the Apollo 16 capsule and the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit rocketcenter.com.

