U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Launch Across America with Arm & Hammer for Baking Soda Rocket Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is gearing up for a day of explosive fun Thursday, Oct. 10 for Launch Across America Baking Soda Rocket Day. In partnership with ARM & HAMMER™, the Center is celebrating science, technology, arts, engineering, and math (STEAM), with activities, special guests and a rocket launch.

The fun gets underway at 9 a.m., and at noon CDT, schools nationwide, along with more than 800 local students at the Rocket Center, will launch baking soda-powered rockets.

The public is invited to join in the excitement and explore the wonders of space exploration through:

Hands-on science experiments throughout the museum

Special Astronaut speaker, Captain Robert "Hoot" Gibson, a veteran space shuttle commander and pilot

Live science demonstrations with Science with Dee ( Dee Martinez ), a social media influencer and ARMS & HAMMER'S Chief Steam Officer

Group rocket launch in Rocket Park

Livestream of rockets launching from classrooms across America

To participate, guests can bring their own homemade baking soda rockets to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center ticket desk on Oct. 10 by 11 a.m. and receive a special gift (while supplies last).

Instructions to build your own rocket are included here.

All activities are included with museum admission. Don't miss this opportunity for a day of fun and learning!

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp®, the Space Camp Institute® and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The Rocket Center has on display significant artifacts, including the Apollo 16 capsule and the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket. It is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit rocketcenter.com.

