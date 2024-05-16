US Sports Camps and Nintendo Partner to Level Up Camp Experiences Across North America

"Nintendo is at the forefront of the entertainment landscape, having developed family-friendly games for decades that bring people together. We couldn't be more thrilled by this partnership, which gives our campers another fun activity to bond over." Post this

"US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada are constantly seeking ways to deliver our campers the most enjoyment possible, which includes partnerships with premium brands," said Ian Hamilton, Global Vice President of Brand Partnerships at US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada. "Nintendo is at the forefront of the entertainment landscape, having developed family-friendly games for decades that bring people together. We couldn't be more thrilled by this partnership, which gives our campers another fun activity to bond over."

Kids can discover Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch - a versatile video game system that can be played anytime, anywhere. The Nintendo Switch family of systems is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises, including Mario classics like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/.

Athletic directors, coaches, parents, and campers interested in US Sports Camps can visit ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226. For more information on Sports Camps Canada, visit sportscampscanada.com or call 1-844-464-5372. Brands interested in becoming a partner of US Sports Camps should contact [email protected].

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

About Sports Camp Canada (SCC):

Sports Camps Canada (SCC) was founded in 2015 and is the official provider of Nike Sports Camps in Canada. SCC partners with the country's best coaches to direct our camps and provides them with valuable administrative and marketing support. SCC continues to grow thanks to an outstanding community of camp directors and the dedication of the entire Sports Camps Canada staff.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps