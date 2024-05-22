US Sports Camps Names KT as Official Kinesiology Tape and Play Without Limits Project Partner

"US Sports Camps' best-in-class athletic camps are proof that they share our passion for young athletes' safety and movement, which is why we couldn't be more pleased by this partnership." Post this

The collaborative promotional program, designed to support middle and high school athletes as they enter the more elite phase of their sports training, covers three progressively widening tiers of engagement. The core tier includes a select group of camps where KT trainers will provide expert in-person instruction on the application of and uses for KT Tape, as well as facilitate product sampling. As the official kinesiology tape licensee of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, KT Tape has a limited-edition tape that features the official marks of Team USA.

The next tier, encompassing a few dozen camps, calls for training members of camp staff as KT brand ambassadors. Each ambassador will be on site, showing campers, coaches and staff how and when to use the tape. The final tier, featuring a fully integrated media-based program, covers an even wider group of camps across the country with social, digital, and email messaging featuring KT products, special offers and promotions. KT will also distribute thousands of sample units to camps across this tier.

"US Sports Camps is constantly seeking ways to add value to the camp experience. Our partnerships with best-in-class brands are part of our drive for excellence," said Ian Hamilton, global vice president of brand partnerships at US Sports Camps. " We're excited to leverage their expert insights to educate our staff and campers on better ways to treat and prevent injuries."

"KT prides itself on educating young people on injury maintenance and supportive techniques backed by leading scientific research and our superior products," said Jessica Klodnicki, chief executive officer of KT Tape. "US Sports Camps' best-in-class athletic camps are proof that they share our passion for young athletes' safety and movement, which is why we couldn't be more pleased by this partnership."

The partnership also encompasses KT's multi-year agreement to support the Youth Enrichment Brands' (YEB) Play Without Limits Project (PWLP). PWLP grants full-tuition scholarships to underserved youth, removing the barriers to attending camp.

"Being able to support the Play Without Limits Project's life-changing work is an added bonus for us," said Kit Burton, senior director of marketing at KT. "Every day, we help athletes persevere. This is another form of lifting up young people to, as we always say, 'unleash every body's potential'."

Athletic directors, coaches, parents, and campers interested in US Sports Camps can visit ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226. Brands interested in becoming a US Sports Camps partner and/or Play Without Limits Project supporter should contact [email protected].

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

About KT Tape

Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare and more. KT health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash everybody's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros.

Media Contact

