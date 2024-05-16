US Sports Camps Partners with Sofive to Run Nike Sports Camps at 6 Sofive Locations Nationwide

"At US Sports Camps we believe in creating a Best-in-Class camp experience and this requires the best facilities and partners. By partnering with Sofive we have found a partner with a network of top-class facilities who will help us create outstanding summer camps for young athletes." Post this

In conjunction with esteemed soccer, multisport, and volleyball camp directors, multiple weeks of Nike Sports Camps will be hosted at various Sofive locations nationwide, including Alameda (CA), Brooklyn (NY), Meadowlands (NJ), Elkins Park (PA), Columbia (MD), and Rockville (MD).

Jean-Damien Ladeuil, COO & Co-founder of Sofive added, "We are very excited to partner with US Sports Camps who bring a wealth of camp experience and knowledge to our Sofive facilities. This is the perfect partnership to bring fun and quality camps to children across the US."

Registration for Nike Sports Camps at Sofive is now open. Prospective players and parents can find more information on the website: https://www.ussportscamps.com/welcome/sofive-locations.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

