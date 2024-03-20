US Sports Camps Partners with Stanford Baseball to Offer Nike Baseball Camp Stanford All Star Sessions at Sunken Diamond

"We're partnering with US Sports Camps to provide a three-day baseball experience focused on quality instruction, competition, and the opportunity for high school athletes to be exposed to coaches from all levels of college baseball," said Coach Esquer, Stanford Head Baseball Coach Post this

"As an alum and former player for Stanford Baseball, I am excited to join forces with my former coaches to create a positive, memorable experience for these high school athletes," said Brian Sackinsky, US Sports Camps VP of Growth and Partnerships.

2024 Camp dates:

June Camp Dates: June 23-26, 2024 | June 26-29, 2024

July Camp Dates: July 28-31, 2024 | July 31-August 3, 2024

Registration is now open and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early by visiting Nike Baseball Camp Stanford All-Star Sessions https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/nike-baseball-camp-stanford-all-star-sessions (Summer 2024) (ussportscamps.com) or calling 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, and Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps