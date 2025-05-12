US Technology Company Leverages No Offshoring Policy to Ease Tariff Challenges

"our high-tech customization services and packaging, and mobile app and software development solutions are all performed in-house, we never offshore or outsource our work" stated, FUSION OF IDEAS, CEO, Debbie Taylor. Post this

Nearly every industry is feeling the effect of the April 2025 increase in tariffs. However, for those in the US consumer electronics sales or the marketing and promotional space, increased tariffs can be stifling. China, the top producer and exporter of consumer electronics, has US companies reliant upon their technology goods in a precarious position. On May 5, 2025, Mario Cordero, the CEO of Port of Long Beach (the second biggest port in the US) stated, "We have an expectation of reduced business somewhere in the neighborhood of 35%, could be as much as 40% in the coming months due to tariff uncertainty." Partners to FUSION OF IDEAS, like Best Buy, Apple, and other OEM device companies with storefronts in the USA, report noticing a decrease in shoppers as well as hesitancy from business clients on spending until tariff solutions for their imports are resolved. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry shared her views with Yahoo Finance on a call, "This isn't just an overnight change. This is a long process. We expect much more impact in quarters two through four versus this first quarter in terms of increased pricing."

If the increase in imported electronics has US business owners concerned, there is another industry on pins and needles, and that's software companies. While historically, software and mobile app development services and digital content are considered intangible goods and exempt from tariffs, they are undoubtedly under scrutiny for a fair-trade review. This is also similar to the movie industry, which is threatened with potential tariffs for producing films outside of the USA.

"We have so many amazing business solutions for small and large companies, and our team is excited to help our new and existing clients sail through these economic challenges with ease," said Emma Berry, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for FUSION OF IDEAS. "We are seeing an increase in requests for branding of refurbished devices, such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other business tools for clients with cautious budgets. We also provide cost-effective deployment and storage services to help our clients refurbish their own devices. For our healthcare clients, we are wrapping our proprietary Stealth Armor film on worn-looking equipment and scanners. The result is aesthetically perfect as the film hides scratches and dings caused over time. On the software side of our business, our in-house team of developers and designers (all located in our Southern California headquarters) is helping companies streamline and optimize their existing software instead of relying on their overseas vendors. The benefits of working with US-based developers, such as FUSION OF IDEAS, are not merely minimizing the risk of intellectual property theft; it's having clearer communication with the development team and receiving quick turnaround times and responses– and of course, expert US development saves money, time, and frustration."

FUSION OF IDEAS is working hard to create unique and affordable business solutions that will help small to large businesses thrive during these challenging economic times. "This is a unique time for our country, where many businesses feel an unknown certainty of what these new tariff expectations might mean for them directly," Taylor stated. "We know that our solutions, along with many others from US-based businesses, will help the US build new avenues and open up many opportunities in the face of these challenges. Our focus is to shine as a Made in the USA business and use this time to provide and develop solutions that will help pave the future."

