U.S. Toy Partners With Another Specialty Toy Industry Veteran

U.S. Toy is partnering with Kendra Brandenburg, a well-known and accomplished product development executive, with extensive experience in category and brand management, sourcing, and in managing suppliers and factories.

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Toy, family owned since 1953 and a leading specialty toy company, is excited to announce that they are partnering with another toy industry veteran.

Kendra Brandenburg is an accomplished product development executive with extensive experience in sourcing and managing suppliers and factories, and in brand and category management. Kendra's experience includes eight years at Toysmith as the Director of Product Development & Design, and nine years in product management and design at other leading companies. Kendra will be working with Jeff Bunkowske, Director of Business Development – and together they will help lead U.S. Toy's sales growth through new products.

"Kendra is a well-known and respected product manager with strong relationships with numerous overseas factories, and we are extremely fortunate to now have her helping us on our product management team during the Company's exciting time of fast growth," stated Doug Bordegon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for U.S. Toy. Bordegon added, "Kendra will be consulting with our team of industry toy veterans, including Jeff Bunkowske, Christina Clayton, Edde Martinez, and Bill Bordegon."

About U.S. Toy Company

U.S. Toy has been family owned since 1953. The Company's fun and educational products are sold around the world to specialty toy and gift retailers, museums, zoos, aquariums, national parks, gift stores, craft, hobby, hardware, education stores, attractions, and theme parks. The Company offers a broad selection of kid-favorite products in attractive packaging and displays – delivering retailers higher profit margins, faster turns, and significant sales per square foot.

