U.S. Travelers Pay 35% More for Hotel Rooms with Private Hot Tubs, New Study Finds

"We wanted to understand the true cost of this popular amenity by comparing apples to apples - identical room types within the same hotels, with the only difference being the presence of a private hot tub," said Nick V., lead researcher at TubRetreats. "The results show that the hot tub premium is real and varies dramatically depending on where you're traveling."

The research identified 389 hotels where direct, like-for-like comparisons were possible - comparing, for example, a standard king room to a king room with jacuzzi, or a standard suite to a suite with hot tub. This methodology ensures accurate pricing comparisons unaffected by room size, brand, or location differences.

State-by-State Variations

While the national average sits at 35%, the premium varies significantly by state. Pennsylvania leads the nation with a 64.1% upcharge, followed by New York (62.2%), South Dakota (60.8%), Minnesota (55.4%), and Connecticut (51.8%).

In California, which has 43 exact match like-for-like hotels, the average premium is 27.7%. Florida averages a 41% premium, while Hawaii shows a smaller gap of 7.9% after accounting for ultra-luxury suites. In Alabama, prices are roughly the same for both room types.

City-Level Insights

The analysis examined 325 U.S. cities where multiple hotels offered both standard and hot-tub rooms. The median city-level premium was 26%, but in some high-end destinations, premiums soared above 150%.

Luxury coastal destinations command the highest premiums: New York City (+158%), Laguna Beach, California (+139%), and Monterey, California (+115%). Meanwhile, travelers can find affordable hot tub rooms in smaller cities like Dunbar, West Virginia ($82 per night, +5%), Fort Dodge, Iowa ($78 per night, +7%), and West Point, Nebraska ($79 per night, +12%).

"The cost of a private soak depends heavily on where you plan to check in. In states with more coastal or high-end resorts, in-room hot tubs are treated as a premium luxury, while elsewhere they're simply a standard comfort at little or no extra cost."

The study focused exclusively on real hotels, inns, lodges, and resorts, filtering out vacation homes, chalets, condos, and short-term rentals to ensure accurate comparisons. All prices reflect 2026 nightly averages for available room types.

