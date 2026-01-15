U.S. Veterans Magazine Announces Its 2026 Top Milspouse Employers Recognition List in Its May Military Spouse Appreciation Issue

U.S. Veterans Magazine announces its 2026 Top Milspouse Employers Recognition List, to be featured in the upcoming May Military Spouse Appreciation issue, honoring companies that actively recruit, support and retain military spouses. The special issue will spotlight career resources, education pathways and organizations committed to empowering military families nationwide.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM), one of America's most beloved and fastest-growing veteran publications, proudly releases its 2026 Top Milspouse Employer Recognition List in the May issue, available digitally nationwide.

Ranked by Google as #2 among the top veteran magazines, USVM has spent nearly 15 years providing trusted stories, resources and career, business and educational opportunities for veterans, service members and military spouses. While every issue highlights the military spouse community, this special issue offers in-depth stories, resources and opportunities for spouses to advance their careers, businesses and education.

"As a proud daughter of an Army veteran, I saw firsthand how strong and resilient my mother was," said Mona Lisa Faris, president of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "Military spouses are the silent backbone of our armed forces and unsung champions of perseverance, leadership and courage. This issue celebrates their impact and honors the companies that truly value and empower them to succeed."

The issue announces the 2026 Top Milspouse Employers, spotlighting companies that actively recruit, support and retain military spouses.

The list is curated through a national evaluation that includes both formal survey submissions and independent research conducted by USVM. Organizations are assessed on factors such as hiring and retention practices, spouse- and veteran-focused benefits, onboarding programs, employee resource groups, nonprofit partnerships and overall military family support. USVM supplements survey data with publicly verified information, industry feedback and conference engagement to ensure each honoree reflects a genuine commitment to the military spouse community.

Other highlights include:

Military and Spouse Appreciation

Memorial Day tribute

The value of a veteran

Expanded resources for military-friendly schools

Top K9 spotlight

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. The magazine publishes bi-monthly and reaches millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

