U.S. Veterans Magazine Celebrates Veterans in Sports: Honoring Service, Strength and Second Acts in Its November Issue

"Veterans don't always realize how massive and diverse the sports industry really is – or that it's a place where their leadership, discipline and teamwork are exactly what's needed," said Mona Lisa Faris, President & Founder of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "This issue is a playbook for veterans and military spouses to break into this exciting industry with the resources, mentorship and support they deserve."

The Veterans in Sports issue is sponsored by SFIA and VetsEXCEL, which have partnered to identify and sponsor 10 veterans for the newly launched VetsEXCEL Career Development and Mentorship Program – a pioneering initiative designed to guide veterans into fulfilling civilian careers within the sports and fitness industry.

"Our veterans bring an unprecedented combination of discipline, leadership and adaptability – qualities that make them incredibly well-suited for careers in the sports and fitness industry," said Todd Smith, President & CEO of SFIA. "Yet many transitioning service members are unaware of the opportunities available to them. Through VetsEXCEL, we aim to provide guidance, access and real pathways into this booming industry."

Featured Editorial Highlights:

Game Changers: Veterans Leveraging Their Military Experience to Transform the Sports Industry

Boots to Bleachers: The Transition from Combat to Coaching

Turning Adversity into Coaching: David Battle Jr. finds healing and purpose

How Jackie Chang Is Expanding Veteran Opportunities Through the NFL

Natasha Castro: SFIA's First SkillBridge Intern

The NHL Champions Veterans in Sports and Beyond

Spotlights on sports leaders from the Florida Panthers, MLB and San Diego Padres.

Sponsors include Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) and the National Hockey League (NHL), both committed to hiring, mentoring and empowering veterans through real career access points.

"We're incredibly proud to bring attention to the sports industry as a thriving and viable path for veterans," added Faris. "If you're a veteran looking for a new career, someone wanting to hire or sponsor veteran talent or just someone who loves sports – this issue is absolutely for you."

This is an issue—you don't want to miss.

Check out our exclusive Veterans in Sports Resources List—a full-page roundup of programs, mentors and career pathways designed to help veterans break into the sports and fitness world.

About VetsEXCEL

Launched in September 2025, VetsEXCEL is modeled after SFIA's successful Excelerator Program. The pilot cohort paired 10 military veterans with executive mentors from leading sports and fitness organizations. Through curated mentorship, industry access and hands-on career workshops, veterans will explore careers that align with their military experience and gain the confidence and tools to succeed.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. In 2026, the magazine will publish bi-monthly and reach millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

Contact:

Olivia Watts

Submissions Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Veterans Magazine