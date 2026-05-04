U.S. Veterans Magazine Honors The Queen Mary's 90th Anniversary with Service to Our Country Award for Supporting U.S. Troops and Veterans

U.S. Veterans Magazine will honor The Queen Mary with its inaugural Service to Our Country Award during the ship's 90th anniversary celebration, recognizing its historic role transporting troops and supporting the military. The event highlights the ship's legacy as both a wartime asset and a lasting symbol of service, while launching an annual award honoring organizations that support veterans and military families.

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine will honor The Queen Mary with its inaugural Service to Our Country Award on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as part of the ship's 90th anniversary of its maiden voyage, recognizing the historic ocean liner's legacy supporting U.S. troops and veterans.

In a tribute to history, service and national pride, the recognition highlights not only one of the most iconic vessels in modern history, but also its extraordinary and often overlooked role in supporting the United States military—past and present.

Originally launched in 1936, The Queen Mary became a vital Allied asset during World War II, transporting more than 800,000 troops across dangerous waters. Known for its speed and capacity, the ship played a critical role in supporting Allied operations and solidifying its place in military history.

Now, 90 years later, The Queen Mary continues its mission in a different but equally meaningful way: serving as a living monument that honors veterans, educates the public and engages the military-connected community through programming, partnerships and commemorative events.

"This recognition is long overdue," said Mona Lisa Faris, founder and publisher of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "The Queen Mary is not just a historic landmark—it is a symbol of sacrifice, resilience and service. From carrying troops during wartime to continuing to honor those who serve today, its legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of our nation. Presenting the Service to Our Country Award on the 90th anniversary of its maiden voyage is both a tribute and a reminder of the enduring connection between history and those who defend our freedom."

The award presentation will take place as part of the ship's official anniversary programming, drawing attention from civic leaders, military representatives, veteran advocates and members of the media. The moment is expected to serve as a centerpiece of the celebration, underscoring The Queen Mary's unique place in American and military history.

"This honor is incredibly meaningful to all of us entrusted with preserving The Queen Mary's legacy," said Steve Caloca, managing director of The Queen Mary. "During World War II, the ship answered the call to serve when the world needed it most. In many ways, The Queen Mary is a veteran herself—a ship that stood on the front lines of history. To be recognized in its 90th year for both its wartime contributions and its ongoing commitment to the military community is a profound and humbling moment."

The Service to Our Country Award recognizes organizations and institutions that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families. U.S. Veterans Magazine also announced that the honor will become an annual distinction, further elevating national awareness of those who serve the military community in meaningful ways.

With the convergence of The Queen Mary's 90th anniversary and a growing national focus on honoring military service, the recognition is expected to attract widespread media coverage and serve as a defining moment of remembrance, celebration and patriotism.

Event Programming

Celebrate the 90th anniversary at The Queen Mary, commemorating its 1936 maiden voyage. The event features live entertainment, special performances and arts and crafts for all ages. A special anniversary tour will highlight the ship's history, along with a lecture by Titanic expert Dick Barton. As the evening approaches, guests can continue the celebration at the Starlight Lounge and during Date Night at the Verandah Grill.

Schedule of Events (Tentative)

Noon — Event begins (free admission)

Ship's Officers welcome guests at the Bell and invite them to visit the Art Gallery, Special Anniversary Tour, Arts & Crafts and Experience Points on The Queen Mary.

2 p.m. — Program begins, Queen's Salon

Welcome Speech (Captain James & Officer Danny)

Special Performance

U.S. Veterans Magazine presents the award

Steve Caloca speaks

Closing Performance

3:30 p.m. — Ship's Officers introduce Dick Barton lecture (duration TBD)

5 p.m. — Royal Anniversary event concludes

6 p.m. — Starlight Lounge: Date Night at the Verandah Grill begins Ticket Link

Media outlets are invited to attend and cover this historic occasion.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

U.S. Veterans Magazine has served the veteran community for more than 15 years, focusing on employment, business, education and resources for transitioning service members, active-duty personnel, veterans and their families. Through its national publication, recognition programs and media platforms, the magazine highlights stories of service, leadership and impact while connecting the military community with opportunities nationwide.

Media Contact:

Olivia Watts

[email protected]

About The Queen Mary

Located in Long Beach, California, The Queen Mary is one of the most iconic ocean liners in history, known for its Art Deco design, storied past and vital role in World War II. Today, it serves as a destination, hotel, museum and event venue, continuing to honor history while engaging future generations.

Media Contact

Olivia Watts, ConnectComm, Inc, 1 949-235-1867, [email protected], https://connectcomm.net/

SOURCE U.S. Veterans Magazine