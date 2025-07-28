U.S. Veterans Magazine Launches First-Ever Veterans in Sports Issue Featuring Nate Boyer, Highlighting Career Paths in Sports & Fitness--Just in Time for Veterans Day

The inaugural Veterans in Sports issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine, released in partnership with SFIA and featuring Nate Boyer on the cover, spotlights the growing career opportunities for veterans in the sports and fitness industry. Timed for Veterans Day and backed by major sponsors like Navy Federal Credit Union and the NHL, this special edition offers guidance, mentorship programs, and real-world resources to help veterans transition into dynamic, purpose-driven roles beyond the military.

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM), ranked #2 by Google among top veteran magazines and dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families for nearly two decades, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Veterans in Sports special edition – with none other than former Green Beret, NFL player and veteran advocate Nate Boyer gracing the cover. SFIA (Sports & Fitness Industry Association) has partnered with USVM on this issue, with Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) and the National Hockey League (NHL) serving as the main sponsors. This special edition is designed to highlight the many opportunities within the sports and fitness industry for veterans seeking new career paths.

This groundbreaking issue is the first of its kind to highlight the exciting and often-overlooked opportunities available to veterans in the dynamic world of sports and fitness. Timed with Veterans Day, the double-issue is USVM's largest and most-read publication of the year, now with bonus distribution at dozens of veteran career fairs and military transition conferences nationwide.

"Veterans don't always realize how massive and diverse the sports industry really is – or that it's a place where their leadership, discipline and teamwork are exactly what's needed," said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Founder of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "This issue is a playbook for veterans and military spouses to break into this exciting industry with the resources, mentorship and support they deserve."

The Veterans in Sports issue is sponsored by SFIA and VetsEXCEL, which are partnering to identify and sponsor 10 veterans for the newly launched VetsEXCEL Career Development and Mentorship Program – a pioneering initiative designed to guide veterans into fulfilling civilian careers within the sports and fitness industry.

"Our veterans bring an unprecedented combination of discipline, leadership and adaptability – qualities that make them incredibly well-suited for careers in the sports and fitness industry," said Todd Smith, President & CEO of SFIA. "Yet many transitioning service members are unaware of the opportunities available to them. Through VetsEXCEL, we aim to provide guidance, access and real pathways into this booming industry."

Featured Editorial Highlights:

Game Changers: Veterans Leveraging Their Military Experience to Transform the Sports Industry

Boots to Bleachers: The Transition from Combat to Coaching

Built for Sports: Jesse Iwuji on Veteran Readiness

on Veteran Readiness From Marine to Mentor: A Veteran's Next Chapter with Navy Federal

Jackie Chang Leads the NFL's Drive to Recruit & Empower Veterans

Natasha Castro Becomes SFIA's First SkillBridge Intern

The NHL Champions Veterans in Sports and Beyond

Spotlights on sports leaders from the Florida Panthers, MLB and San Diego Padres.

Sponsors include Navy Federal Credit Union, the National Hockey League (NHL), Adidas and more, all committed to hiring, mentoring and empowering veterans through real career access points.

"We're incredibly proud to bring attention to the sports industry as a thriving and viable path for veterans," added Faris. "If you're a veteran looking for a new career, someone wanting to hire or sponsor veteran talent, or just someone who loves sports – this issue is absolutely for you."

This is an issue—you don't want to miss.

Check out our exclusive Veterans in Sports Resources List—a full-page roundup of programs, mentors and career pathways designed to help veterans break into the sports and fitness world.

About VetsEXCEL

Launching in September 2025, VetsEXCEL is modeled after SFIA's successful Excelerator Program. The pilot cohort will pair 10 military veterans with executive mentors from leading sports and fitness organizations. Through curated mentorship, industry access and hands-on career workshops, veterans will explore careers that align with their military experience and gain the confidence and tools to succeed.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. The magazine publishes quarterly and reaches millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

