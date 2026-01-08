U.S. Veterans Magazine Opens 2026 With a Powerful January Issue Spotlighting Leadership, Legacy and the Future of Veteran Success

Jocko Willink headlines the January 2026 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine with a powerful cover story exploring how Navy SEAL discipline translates into business leadership and lasting success. The issue also features career, entrepreneurship, education, and wellness resources that highlight how veterans continue to lead and innovate across industries.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) proudly launches its first issue of the year with an in-depth cover story featuring retired Navy SEAL, bestselling author and leadership instructor Jocko Willink. The January edition examines the connection between military discipline and business excellence, offering readers a compelling look at Willink's path from the SEAL Teams to the boardroom—and how his leadership philosophy continues to influence organizations nationwide.

"Veterans continue to redefine leadership in industries across the nation," said Mona Lisa Faris, President & Founder of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "This issue opens the year with inspiration, information and the real stories behind those building the next chapter of their careers and communities."

Editorial Highlights

The issue begins with the 2026 USVM Top Veteran Supplier Programs list, a trusted guide for veterans, transitioning service members and military families seeking their next mission in the workforce.

Storytelling takes center stage with From Service to Storytelling: How Veterans Are Thriving on TikTok, offering a look at how digital platforms are elevating veteran voices. Additional features include How Mentors Help Veterans Succeed as Entrepreneurs, profiles of Black Service Members Who Shaped American History, and The End of an Era, chronicling Lt. Col. Martin's 42-year military career.

Career development remains a central theme throughout the issue. Apprenticeships: The Next Mission and MilMentor is Bridging Military Experience to Civilian Careers provide actionable guidance for transitioning veterans. The Recruiter section includes Writing Job Posts That Attract Veterans, helping employers strengthen their veteran hiring strategies.

Entrepreneurship and business leadership are also in the spotlight, with Sean Falk is Redefining Service Through Franchising and A Veteran's Blueprint for Service. The Top Veteran Programs department highlights pathways to success through organizations such as Navy Federal Credit Union, Concurrent Technologies Corporation and Dream Vacations.

Readers exploring higher education will find resources in What Student Veterans Should Know Before Enrolling and Veterans Need Faster Career Training, while military family stories include The Unexpected Journey of Military Spouses During Deployment.

The issue continues with features across health, wellness, travel and law enforcement—including Iron & Ink: Orion Hill's Story of Healing, PTSD (Self) Awareness, Neurocognitive Programs for Veterans, How Veterans Can Save on Hotel Stays Nationwide and Serving Beyond the Uniform: Federal Government Careers.

Program Spotlights & Community Events

USVM also highlights organizations and events advancing veteran support nationwide, including the U.S.VETS Salute Gala, the VIBN National Conference, MCON 2025, VLI's Lawyers for Warriors Gala, Scholarships FORE Veterans and CarePossible's Annual Salute to the Military—each illustrating how community partnerships continue to uplift veterans and their families.

"As we begin 2026, this issue underscores one message: veterans continue to lead, innovate and inspire across every sector," Faris added. "We are honored to share their stories."

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. In 2026, the magazine will publish bi-monthly and reach millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

Contact:

Olivia Watts

Submissions Editor

[email protected]

Media Contact

Olivia Watts, ConnectComm, Inc, 1 949-235-1867, [email protected], https://connectcomm.net/

SOURCE U.S. Veterans Magazine