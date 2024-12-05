U.S. Veterans Magazine Receives Prestigious Above and Beyond Award from VIB Network

U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) was honored with the prestigious Above and Beyond Award by the Veterans in Business Network (VIBN) at their annual conference in San Diego, recognizing the magazine's commitment to supporting veterans, military families, and veteran-owned businesses. This award highlights USVM's continued efforts to provide valuable resources, advocacy, and opportunities for career development, education, and entrepreneurship within the veteran community.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is honored to announce that we have been awarded the esteemed Above and Beyond Award by the Veterans in Business Network (VIBN) during their recent annual conference in San Diego, California. This award highlights our unwavering commitment to empowering veterans, military families and veteran-owned businesses through meaningful content, resources and advocacy.

The recognition from VIBN underscores the shared values of both organizations in promoting the growth and success of the veteran community. U.S. Veterans Magazine remains steadfast in its mission to provide a platform that uplifts veterans and connects them with opportunities for career development, education and entrepreneurship.

"Receiving the Above and Beyond Award from VIBN is a profound privilege and a reflection of the incredible work we do together to support our veterans. We are deeply inspired by the tireless efforts of VIBN and leaders like Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner, whose dedication to championing the veteran community is unmatched. I want to also give a special thank you to my incredible team. This would not have been possible without them! This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence in serving those who have served our nation."

– Mona Lisa Faris, President & Publisher, U.S. Veterans Magazine

U.S. Veterans Magazine has been proud to be there since the inception of VIBN, and we plan on continuing our partnership for many more years to come. The positive growth we witness in the veteran community as they receive the support they need for their military-to-civilian transition is truly extraordinary.

The VIBN Conference has long been a vital gathering of advocates, entrepreneurs and organizations united by the mission of empowering veteran businesses and ensuring their voices are heard. The Above and Beyond Award is a testament to the collaborative impact of USVM and VIBN in fostering a brighter future for the veteran community.

We extend our sincere thanks to Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner, co-founder of VIBN, for her leadership and vision. Her work continues to pave the way for countless veterans to thrive in business and beyond.

As we celebrate this milestone, U.S. Veterans Magazine remains committed to creating a lasting impact in the lives of veterans and military families. We look forward to furthering our partnership with VIBN and continuing our shared journey to empower and uplift the veteran community.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

U.S. Veterans Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to providing veterans, transitioning service members and military families with the resources, tools and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on career development, education, entrepreneurship and veteran stories, USVM strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our nation.

For more information, please visit usveteransmagazine.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Natalie Rodgers

Submissions Editor at DiversityComm, Inc.

[email protected]

Mona Lisa Faris

President & Publisher

U.S. Veterans Magazine

