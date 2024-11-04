U.S. Veterans Magazine Releases Largest-Ever Veterans Day Issue Featuring Bob Parsons: A Legacy in Service

U.S. Veterans Magazine's November 2024 issue honors Veterans Day with its largest edition yet, featuring a powerful cover story on Bob Parsons and celebrating the contributions of veterans across various sectors. This issue offers valuable career resources, education opportunities, and inspiring stories of veteran entrepreneurs and leaders, while also highlighting companies committed to supporting veterans and their families.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine is proud to announce the release of its largest issue to date, honoring Veterans Day with a powerful cover story: Bob Parsons – A Legacy in Service. This special edition, packed with inspiring stories and essential resources, celebrates veterans' contributions and sacrifices while providing valuable insights to support their success in civilian life. Recently ranked as the #2 veteran magazine in the country by Google, U.S. Veterans Magazine continues to lead the way in amplifying the voices of our nation's heroes.

A Veterans Day Issue Like No Other

The November 2024 issue features American Heroes by Annie Nelson, spotlighting John Rich of Big & Rich, who shares his incredible journey from humble beginnings to country music stardom.

Key Features

Veterans Day: A World War II Veteran's Story – A heartfelt reflection on a lifetime of service and sacrifice.

Veterans Day Discounts – A comprehensive guide to exclusive deals for veterans.

Top Scholarships – Discover the scholarships helping veterans pursue higher education and achieve success.

Career and Employment Focus

This issue highlights the unique skills veterans bring to the civilian workforce and offers practical resources for career transitions:

Turning Military Experience into a Civilian Career

Veterans: Unmatched Leaders in Manufacturing – An interview with Lamarcus Keels on the value veterans bring to the industry.

on the value veterans bring to the industry. Builders FirstSource – A feature on the company's commitment to veterans and military communities.

Military to Cummins – Dave Rice's inspiring journey of service and leadership at Cummins.

inspiring journey of service and leadership at Cummins. 8 Leadership Lessons from Gladiator – Timeless wisdom for modern leaders drawn from the legendary film.

How Companies Can Better Hire and Support Veterans – Lessons from industry leaders like BNSF and MGM Resorts.

Veteran Business Owners

The issue also features stories of veteran entrepreneurs who are leveraging their military experience to build successful businesses:

From Air Force to Entrepreneurship – A father-son story of building a business together.

Small Business Spotlight: Fuse Integration – Blending design, technology and military expertise to create innovative solutions.

8 Top Funding Opportunities for Veteran-Owned Businesses

Veteran-Friendly Companies

We spotlight companies making a difference for veterans, including:

GDIT, Dollar General, Amica Insurance , AAR, Associated Bank, Fiserv and more, all committed to hiring and supporting veterans.

Higher Education for Veterans

This issue offers valuable advice for veterans pursuing higher education, with features like:

Warrior-Scholar Mindset: 3 Steps to Becoming a Better College Student

Lindsey Wilson College's Commitment to Veterans – Dr. Tommie Ann Saragas shares insights on supporting veterans and non-traditional students.

Commitment to Veterans – Dr. shares insights on supporting veterans and non-traditional students. A Look at Veteran-Friendly Schools such as Purdue Global, Golden Gate University and Liberty University .

Support for Military Spouses

Military spouses also receive special attention, with features on global careers, deployment communication tips and how to make a new house feel like home during relocations.

Health and Wellness

Health remains a top priority for veterans:

Healthy Hearing Enhances Veterans' Quality of Life

Maintaining Physical Health Post-Service – Expert tips for veterans.

Expanded Benefits for Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Registry

Government, Law Enforcement and Service-Disabled Veterans

From national security to adaptive sports, this issue covers topics that matter most to veterans:

Supporting Veterans and Strengthening National Security – A conversation with Concurrent Technologies Corporation.

A Portrait of the Artist as a Soldier and Survivor – An inspiring story of creativity and resilience.

Finance, Benefits and Family

Veterans and their families can benefit from expert advice on financial planning, travel discounts and making the transition from military to civilian life smoother:

Helping Military Families Overcome Money Struggles

Military Travel Resources & Discounts

Benefits to Utilize Before Leaving the Military

With the largest issue ever produced, U.S. Veterans Magazine reaffirms its commitment to serving veterans, military families and veteran-friendly businesses. This Veterans Day issue is packed with inspiring stories, practical advice and resources to honor the past and build a brighter future for all who have served.

