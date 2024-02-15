U.S. Veterans Magazine Shines a Light on Love, Valor and Service in its February 15, 2024 Issue

This issue's cover story features Cole Hauser, better known as Rip from Yellowstone, an advocate for military causes. Hauser shares poignant lessons on service to others inspired by his grandfather's WWII experience. Post this

Medal of Honor and Military Appreciation Focus: In a special section dedicated to honoring Medal of Honor recipients, the magazine highlights Captain Larry L. Taylor, a true Maverick who flew over 2,000 combat missions and faced enemy fire 340 times. Readers will be captivated by tales of valor and courage that underscore the extraordinary commitment of these brave individuals.

Service Dog of the Year and Leaders of the Year: The issue recognizes the bond between veterans and their service animals, showcasing the Service Dog of the Year. Additionally, outstanding leaders in the military community are honored for their exemplary contributions, emphasizing the importance of leadership in service.

Veteran-Owned Business and Military-Friendly Company of the Year: Discover the Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Hint: It's highly caffeinated. The spotlight also shines on the Military-Friendly Company of the Year. Hint: Home is where the heart is.

Veteran Advocate of the Year: The tireless efforts of the Veteran Advocate of the Year (Hint: You may know him as Lt. Dan) are celebrated in recognition of his dedication to supporting veterans. His story serves as a testament to the positive impact one person can have on a community.

Yellow Ribbon School of the Year: A prestigious university from Ithaca is awarded the title of Yellow Ribbon School of the Year, showcasing a commitment to providing education opportunities for veterans.

Money Saving Guide—Military Discounts All Year Long: The magazine presents a comprehensive Money Saving Guide, highlighting military discounts available throughout the year to ensure veterans maximize their benefits.

Hot Jobs! Readers can explore exciting career opportunities in all fields with a special segment on careers in aviation. The issue includes transitioning tips from a successfully transitioned veteran, along with valuable insights into workforce transition.

Franchise Success Stories & Diverse Supplier Opportunities: If you are an entrepreneur, read about Jon Ramsey's franchising journey for inspiration on your own business adventure. Veteran-owned companies are currently in high demand among corporations. Discover which companies are actively seeking partnerships and contracts with veteran-owned businesses.

Cutting-Edge Events and Next Cover Feature, Ashley Gutermuth: Stay ahead in your career and business with cutting-edge events highlighted in this issue. Look forward to the next cover featuring Ashley Gutermuth, a military spouse, comedian and internet personality endorsed by Jerry Seinfeld. Her videos have over 300 million views.

For a heartfelt and inspiring read this Valentine's Day, don't miss the February 15, 2024 issue of U.S. Veteran's Magazine, available in print and digital formats.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine: U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is the premier resource magazine for transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, veteran business owners and their spouses and families. USVM is the link between the qualified students, career and business candidates from the ranks of our nation's veteran organizations, educational institutions, corporate America, and the federal government.

