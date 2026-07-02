U.S. Veterans Magazine Unveils 2026 Top Veteran Employers in Special 250th Anniversary Issue

Bruce Springsteen headlines U.S. Veterans Magazine's July 2026 issue with a powerful cover story celebrating his longtime support of veterans and military families. Commemorating America's 250th anniversary, the special edition also unveils the 2026 Top Veteran Employers list and highlights career, education and leadership opportunities that empower veterans and strengthen the military community.

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) announces the release of its July 2026 issue, a special edition commemorating America's 250th anniversary and unveiling the magazine's 2026 Top Veteran Employers list.

The issue features an inspiring cover story on Bruce Springsteen, highlighting his longstanding commitment to honoring America's veterans through music, philanthropy and advocacy. Throughout his career, Springsteen has used his platform to amplify the stories of service members, veterans and military families, reminding audiences that supporting those who served is a shared national responsibility.

"As our nation marks 250 years of history, we are reminded that America's strength has always been built by those willing to serve something greater than themselves," said Mona Lisa Faris, president and publisher of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "This issue celebrates that legacy while recognizing the employers, educators, organizations and veteran leaders creating opportunities for today's military community."

2026 Top Veteran Employers

One of the signature highlights of the July issue is USVM's 2026 Top Veteran Employers list, recognizing organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining and advancing veteran talent.

Readers will learn how leading employers, including Dollar General, Boeing, ORAU, Fiserv, USIC, Staffmark Group, Academy Securities, US Foods, Johnson & Johnson, ManTech, Elevait, American Airlines, Louisiana Blue and others are building meaningful career pathways for veterans while fostering workplace cultures where military experience is valued.

America's 250th Anniversary

Commemorating America's 250th anniversary, the July issue explores the lasting contributions veterans have made throughout the nation's history and the vital role they continue to play in strengthening communities, businesses and industries.

Featured stories include Built By Veterans, highlighting veteran entrepreneurs who helped build America through innovation and service, and From Vision to Impact:

VetsEXCEL in Action, showcasing programs that help veterans transition into meaningful civilian careers.

The issue also features U.S. Veterans Magazine Makes History with The Queen Mary, covering the magazine's inaugural Service to Our Country Award, presented to The Queen Mary in recognition of the historic vessel's military legacy and continued commitment to honoring veterans.

Career, Education & Community

The July issue delivers practical guidance for veterans preparing for their next chapter, with coverage focused on career development, workplace advancement, education and community support.

Articles including From Command to Career: A Veteran's Next Mission, Top Career Paths for Veterans, Veteran Leadership in Civilian Workplaces and The Business Case for Hiring Veterans offer practical guidance for transitioning service members, veterans and employers committed to strengthening their military-connected workforce.

Education remains a cornerstone of veteran success throughout the issue, with resources covering online degree programs, accelerated education pathways, leadership development, technology skills and smarter ways to finance higher education. Additional features examine veteran health and wellness, military family support, government careers, financial benefits and organizations making a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and their families.

"This issue reflects the enduring spirit of service that has helped define America for 250 years," Faris added. "Whether honoring our nation's history, celebrating outstanding employers or highlighting veterans who continue making a difference every day, we are proud to share stories that inspire, inform and strengthen our community."

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. The magazine is published bimonthly and reaches millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Watts, ConnectComm, Inc, 1 949-235-1867, [email protected], https://connectcomm.net/

SOURCE ConnectComm, Inc