U.S. Veterans Magazine's March 2026 Issue Showcases Leadership, Legacy and Opportunity Across Generations of Service

The March 2026 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine features Army veteran and digital creator Sam Eckholm, who shares how his platform offers an authentic look at military life and strengthens connections between service members and civilians. The edition also highlights entrepreneurship, education, hiring initiatives and career pathways, showcasing how veterans continue to lead and create opportunities across industries and communities.

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) proudly announces the release of its March 2026 issue, featuring a powerful cover story on Army veteran and digital creator Sam Eckholm. In Granting Access to Military Life Across Generations, Eckholm shares how he has built a platform that brings transparency and authenticity to military service—bridging the civilian-military divide while honoring the experiences of those who serve.

"Every generation of veterans finds new ways to lead and connect," said Mona Lisa Faris, President & Founder of U.S. Veterans Magazine. "This issue highlights how service evolves—whether through entrepreneurship, education, public service or digital storytelling—while staying rooted in purpose and community."

Editorial Highlights

Entrepreneurship and business leadership take center stage in Francisco Rivera on Why Veterans Make Strong Entrepreneurs, alongside practical insights in 6 Mission-Critical Skills of Veteran Entrepreneurs and franchise success stories, including Inside Rob Thompson's Eggs Up Grill Franchise Success and Veterans Find Opportunity in Franchising.

In higher education, Education Options for Veterans Beyond the Bachelor's Degree and Battlefish Academy Helps Veterans Reclaim Purpose explore alternative and advanced learning pathways designed to accelerate meaningful post-service careers.

The issue also examines industries where veterans are thriving. Cybersecurity Careers Built for Veterans and Why Apprenticeships Work for Veterans highlight structured transitions into high-demand fields, while How Employers are Translating Military Experience into Civilian Careers and Why Veteran ERGs Matter More than Ever offer guidance for organizations committed to veteran hiring and retention.

Honoring History & Service

Several features in this issue focus on preserving legacy and honoring sacrifice.

Shaping Courage: The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership highlights leadership development inspired by the nation's highest military honor.

In UIC's Mission to Recover America's MIAs, readers gain insight into ongoing efforts to account for those still missing from past conflicts—underscoring a national commitment that endures long after wars end.

Veteran-Supportive Employers & Community Impact

The March issue also spotlights companies and organizations investing in veteran success. Amazon Builds Veteran Career Pathways and Companies Where Veterans Thrive showcase employers creating structured advancement opportunities.

In health and wellness, Rodney Bullard's Mission for Shared Opportunity, 76-Year-Old Air Force Veteran Leads from the Front and Dogtopia Champions Veteran Wellness demonstrate how leadership and service extend beyond uniformed roles.

Readers will also find guidance on Understanding Veterans' Preference in government hiring and financial insight in Overcoming Barriers in the Housing Market, which addresses challenges veterans face in today's economy.

Partnerships & Events

USVM continues to elevate organizations driving national impact. The March issue features coverage of SVA's 2026 National Conference and Worthy Rivals: Leadership Beyond the Field, along with a comprehensive Calendar of Events connecting readers to conferences, career fairs and community initiatives nationwide.

"This issue reflects the depth and range of the veteran community," Faris added. "From digital innovators and entrepreneurs to educators, employers and nonprofit leaders, veterans continue to shape industries and communities across America. We are proud to share their stories."

About U.S. Veterans Magazine

For nearly 20 years, U.S. Veterans Magazine has connected transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with top employers, universities, government agencies and opportunities that support their success. The magazine is published bi-monthly and reaches millions of readers across print, digital, social media and events.

For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

Contact:

Olivia Watts

Submissions Editor

[email protected]

Media Contact

Olivia Watts, ConnectComm, Inc, 1 949-235-1867, [email protected], https://connectcomm.net/

SOURCE U.S. Veterans Magazine