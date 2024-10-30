US Winners of 2024 Xero Beautiful Business Fund Revealed

Four US-based small businesses selected to receive a portion of a $460,000 global prize pool to help drive future aspirations

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the winners of the 2024 Xero Beautiful Business Fund. Four small businesses in the US were selected as winners, each receiving a portion of a US$460,000 global prize pool. The winners for this fund represent a diverse group of organizations committed to driving meaningful change and redefining what's possible in the field they operate in.

Winners were selected based on a 90-second video demonstrating how they would use the funding to support their future business goals. Xero small business and nonprofit customers could enter under four categories: Innovating for environmental sustainability, Trailblazing with technology, Strengthening community connection, and Upskilling for the future.

The country winners will each receive US$12,500.

Organizations honored in the US include:

Innovating for environmental sustainability: Sea Quester Farms' regenerative kelp farm enhances ocean health and supports local food systems through sustainable food production, habitat restoration, and training future kelp farmers. The funding will help them bring their new innovative kelp-based food products to market.

Trailblazing with technology: Ocean Conservation Research is a scientific research and education eNGO that conducts research, education and campaigns on ocean acoustics to advance national and international environmental laws and scientific standards. The funding will support developing a novel signal processing technology to get whales up on screen in ship wheel-houses in order to prevent whale/ship strikes.

Strengthening community connection: The Chicago Tool Library is a non-profit library that lends thousands of items to help with home repair, gardening, camping and more in an affordable and sustainable way. They'll use the funding to expand their community program, purchase high-demand items, and increase staff capacity.

Upskilling for the future: Kendra Baker Veterinary Relief Services offers short-term, onsite veterinary care for zoos, aquariums and wildlife rehabilitation facilities. Xero's funding will be used to help Dr. Kendra Baker obtain ACZM (American College of Zoological Medicine) certification, enhancing her skills and improving the care provided.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Xero CEO, said: "Xero is proud to support all of the winners of the 2024 Xero Beautiful Business Fund. Your passion, ambition, and commitment to your communities truly embodies the spirit of what the fund is all about. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all the entrants for sharing your stories and inspiring us as we pursue our purpose to make life better for small businesses, their advisors and communities worldwide."

This year's 28 country winners for the fund were chosen by a panel of five judges in each country. This year's US judging panel included Ben Richmond, Managing Director of North America at Xero; Shahir Daud and Shivali Gulab, Founders of SuvaNova, a US regional winner of last year's Xero Beautiful Business Fund; Claire Van Holland, Principal at CV Ledger; Sarah Prevost, Founder of Mintage Labs; and Krista Simpson, Project Coordinator at Xero.

To learn more about the 2024 winners, please visit our website.

