USA Based CIPRA.ai Expands its Precision Chronic Care Services to India, Partners with RxDx, 2050 Healthcare, and ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore

CEO and Founder of CIPRA.ai, Dr. Sujit Dey, expressed his thoughts on the new exciting developments, stating, "At CIPRA.ai, we aim to improve personalized care delivery for patients as we understand that effective diagnosis and treatment for chronic conditions is not a one-size-fits-all solution. With the launch of our services in India, we will revolutionize how patients and the medical community approach treatment. We are confident CIPRA.ai's commercial partnership with RxDx, and 2050 Healthcare with the support of ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore will help us navigate this shift to deliver improved patient outcomes and enhance the Indian healthcare system, a win-win scenario for everyone."

Before launching services in India, CIPRA.ai has been successfully delivering hypertension and diabetes services in the USA since 2022. The healthtech platform is seeking meaningful partnerships with clinics and hospitals to enhance its presence in India and strengthen its position in the healthcare domain. CIPRA.ai plans to expand its focus beyond hypertension and diabetes to offer data-based precision care to more chronic diseases.

About CIPRA.ai

CIPRA.ai is the accumulation of eight years of R&D and clinical trials at UC San Diego – supported by Kaiser Permanente, UC San Diego Population Health, Altman Clinical Translational Research Institute, Samsung, Teradata and other industry leaders – which focused on using AI to precisely diagnose and treat patients with chronic conditions. The impetus for this work came from CIPRA.ai's founder Sujit Dey, after a series of self-experiments determined that sleep was the greatest contributor to his hypertension. These findings motivated Sujit to develop a data-driven, intelligent solution to untangle the complex relationships between lifestyle and chronic conditions, as he was joined by former PhD students and co-founders Jared Leitner and PoHan Chiang. Assembling a distinguished team of physicians and experts, the company was launched in July of 2022 and has expanded its AI-based platform to cover chronic hypertension and diabetes, reaching global influence through health system partnerships around the world.

At the core of CIPRA.ai is an understanding that healthcare is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Managing chronic conditions on your own can be burdensome and disorienting with a series of trial and error, or dealing with varying opinions from different people. That is why the CIPRA.ai platform was built with a simple mission – to provide precise care for chronic hypertension and diabetes, so each patient can focus on the right actions for improving their health with ease and clarity.

