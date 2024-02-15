USA Based CIPRA.ai Expands its Precision Chronic Care Services to India, Partners with RxDx, 2050 Healthcare, and ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore

CIPRA.ai has launched its health services in India to help patients combat chronic conditions through personalized and proactive care. The health technology platform has formed partnerships with two leading healthcare players in India - RxDx and 2050 Healthcare and one innovation partner, ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore, to revolutionize the approach to manage and improve chronic care in India.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego, California based leading health technology platform CIPRA.ai has announced the launch of its personalized services in India and a strategic partnership with renowned healthcare providers in the industry - RxDx and 2050 Healthcare and innovation partner ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore. The Bengaluru based RxDx, a NABH and NABL-accredited multispeciality healthcare chain, and 2050 Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider specializing in rehabilitation and home healthcare, will help CIPRA.ai expand its presence in India. ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore, a leading AI and robotics accelerator backed by the Indian Institute of Science, has become CIPRA.ai's innovation partner to help it scale growth objectives and achieve its first 10K patients by 2024. The primary goal of the partnership is to help address gaps in conventional care and capacitate patients and physicians to control and reverse chronic diseases using AI and data-driven precision care in India. Through collective efforts, CIPRA.ai also aims to become a health tool that enables healthcare providers to expand clinical capacities.
CIPRA.ai's subscription services are designed to offer precise and personalized patient care treating and reversing chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. According to WHO, in India, nearly 77 million individuals suffer from type 2 diabetes, and 25 million are at a high risk of developing the condition in the future. On the other hand, only 12% of individuals with hypertension have their blood pressure under control. By developing individualized AI models from data collected via wearables and monitoring devices, the platform identifies the root cause of chronic diseases and guides patients to manage their conditions. CIPRA.ai's autonomous AI-based interactions and simple solutions have led to 90% patient engagement and a 5X decrease in the chronic population in the US. Through the new strategic partnerships, CIPRA.ai will replicate its success in India. . It also aims to help healthcare partners enhance patient care and offer more accurate solutions without upending the heterogeneous lifestyle of Indian patients.
CEO and Founder of CIPRA.ai, Dr. Sujit Dey, expressed his thoughts on the new exciting developments, stating, "At CIPRA.ai, we aim to improve personalized care delivery for patients as we understand that effective diagnosis and treatment for chronic conditions is not a one-size-fits-all solution. With the launch of our services in India, we will revolutionize how patients and the medical community approach treatment. We are confident CIPRA.ai's commercial partnership with RxDx, and 2050 Healthcare with the support of ARTPARK @IISc Bangalore will help us navigate this shift to deliver improved patient outcomes and enhance the Indian healthcare system, a win-win scenario for everyone."
Before launching services in India, CIPRA.ai has been successfully delivering hypertension and diabetes services in the USA since 2022. The healthtech platform is seeking meaningful partnerships with clinics and hospitals to enhance its presence in India and strengthen its position in the healthcare domain. CIPRA.ai plans to expand its focus beyond hypertension and diabetes to offer data-based precision care to more chronic diseases.
About CIPRA.ai
CIPRA.ai is the accumulation of eight years of R&D and clinical trials at UC San Diego – supported by Kaiser Permanente, UC San Diego Population Health, Altman Clinical Translational Research Institute, Samsung, Teradata and other industry leaders – which focused on using AI to precisely diagnose and treat patients with chronic conditions. The impetus for this work came from CIPRA.ai's founder Sujit Dey, after a series of self-experiments determined that sleep was the greatest contributor to his hypertension. These findings motivated Sujit to develop a data-driven, intelligent solution to untangle the complex relationships between lifestyle and chronic conditions, as he was joined by former PhD students and co-founders Jared Leitner and PoHan Chiang. Assembling a distinguished team of physicians and experts, the company was launched in July of 2022 and has expanded its AI-based platform to cover chronic hypertension and diabetes, reaching global influence through health system partnerships around the world.
At the core of CIPRA.ai is an understanding that healthcare is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Managing chronic conditions on your own can be burdensome and disorienting with a series of trial and error, or dealing with varying opinions from different people. That is why the CIPRA.ai platform was built with a simple mission – to provide precise care for chronic hypertension and diabetes, so each patient can focus on the right actions for improving their health with ease and clarity.
Contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Antoripa Dey, CIPRA.ai, 1 858-722-7554, [email protected], www.CIPRA.ai
SOURCE CIPRA.ai
Share this article