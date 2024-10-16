USA Clay Target League and AllenComm Transform Coach and Athlete Education

An innovative training program developed by USA Clay Target League and AllenComm is expanding student and coach education for safety and competency in sport shooting.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — a leading provider of award-winning, effective learning experiences — and USA Clay Target League are expanding student and coach education in competitive clay target shooting with a comprehensive training program that prioritizes safety, builds confidence and elevates marksmanship skills.

The USA Clay Target League (USACTL) is a nonprofit organization that promotes clay target shooting in high schools and colleges — one of the fast-growing school extracurricular activities in the U.S. The league's mission is to provide a safe, fun and educational environment for student participation in shooting sports, so the importance of creating a zero-incident culture was paramount in developing the program.



The eLearning training created by AllenComm consists of 36 micromodules, with a scalable infrastructure that can easily be updated as needed over time. Coaches and athletes develop leadership and competency by completing interactive activities that review information and foundational principles. They also play an active role in storytelling by taking on a named persona who has to make important decisions.



This sequenced, story-based approach prompts learners to engage with the lesson, explore critical information and apply concepts in real-world scenarios to contextualize outcomes. Paired with meaningful statistics along the way, both coaches and athletes are able to visualize the relevance of the content to their own roles.



"We selected AllenComm because of their relationships and past work in the shooting sports community,” said John Nelson, president, USA Clay Target League. “Based on their experience, they had access to valuable content and graphic resources. Also, and this was exceptional, they facilitated connections with partners in the community. Together, we reimagined the possibilities of our training programs. Their expertise in strategy took us beyond simple communication. Our learner experiences are now designed to incrementally build skills and to support success and growth in our organization.”



"We are proud of how this project will impact coaches and athletes in developing leadership and competence,” noted AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir. “Through thoughtful collaboration with the client, we were able to build an engaging, effective learner journey that replicates real-world scenarios and can easily scale and be updated over time."



About AllenComm



For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm wins dozens of industry awards year after year for its custom learning solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support learning and adjacent needs for human capital management has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and increase the impact of their efforts. .

