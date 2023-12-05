USA DeBusk Acquires Nitro-Lift to Strategically Expand and Complement the Company's Suite of Turnkey Services

"Nitro-Lift's core values are the same as those here at USA DeBusk. Together, we will offer strategic synergies never seen in our industry." Post this

The acquisition of Nitro-Lift will allow USA DeBusk to strategically expand and complement the Company's full suite of turnkey service line offerings while creating industry-first synergies for customers.

In making the announcement, USAD CEO Andrew DeBusk said, "We are thrilled to acquire Nitro-Lift. The founders of Nitro-Lift, Vernon and Danny Daniels, along with all of the employees of Nitro-Lift, have built an outstanding business. We look forward to partnering with the management team of Nitro-Lift going forward."

USAD will be able to couple Nitro-Lift's services and capabilities to deliver turnkey value to its customer base unlike any other company in the industry. Nitrogen services pairs well with many of USAD's mission-critical, specialty services (inert catalyst, unit decontamination / chemical cleaning, emission controls, tank cleaning, pipeline integrity, field services, etc.).

"We are excited about partnering with Nitro-Lift and combining these two great companies," said USAD Operations Vice President, Martin Gilmour. "Nitro-Lift's core values are the same as those here at USA DeBusk. Together, we will offer strategic synergies never seen in our industry."

Nitro-Lift President Vernon Daniels said, "The integration of Nitro-Lift Technologies with USA DeBusk will give us much broader access to the domestic energy markets. This access will allow for continued growth and the ability to deliver unique solutions to our combined customer set."

Nitro-Lift COO Chase Daniels added, "We are eager to combine the USA DeBusk and Nitro-Lift teams. This will expand our geographic footprint and allow for further growth and collaboration. Regarding our exceptional group of employees, we feel each individual will contribute to the team's success. We are all excited about the future."

Moving forward, the company's nitrogen operations will be branded as Nitro-Lift, A USA DeBusk Company. Nitrogen services are available throughout the United States and Canada. For assistance, call 844-243-5557 and to learn more, see https://usadebusk.com/ and https://nitrolift.com.

About USA DeBusk

USA DeBusk serves the industrial infrastructure sector through a diverse and complementary suite of high-value traditional and specialty services for turnarounds, routine maintenance, and emergency support. With an unrelenting commitment to safety and a passion for applying innovative technologies, USA DeBusk assists customers in maintaining their equipment assets and optimizing their processes.

Founded in 2012, USA DeBusk has its headquarters in Deer Park, Texas, and operates 41 offices and service centers across North America, as well as a large number of customer site-based locations. Please visit www.usadebusk.com for more information.

About Nitro-Lift

Nitro-Lift is a best-in-class provider of nitrogen services with the ability to provide 24-hour operation and supply of continuous nitrogen flow to customers via storage, transport, pumping units, and self-contained, nitrogen-producing membrane units. Nitro-Lift also provides industry-leading fabrication services with in-house engineering and CAD design. Nitro-Lift is headquartered in Tishomingo, Oklahoma with operating offices in Beaumont, Texas; Seminole, Texas; Kane, Pennsylvania; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Born of a shared vision to develop economical methods of using nitrogen to enhance oil and gas production, Nitro-Lift has grown into a leading-edge force delivering nitrogen solutions to upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil & gas Industry. See more at https://nitrolift.com.

