USA DeBusk LLC Acquires CIMA Inspection, A Leading Provider of Non-destructive Testing Services

Strategic Move Expands and Strengthens Non-destructive Testing Capabilities to Further Enhance Multi-service Value Proposition

DEER PARK, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USA DeBusk LLC ("USAD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-value industrial services to energy and infrastructure sectors, has acquired CIMA Inspection (CIMA Inspection LLC), a well-established nondestructive testing (NDT) services specialist serving customers nationwide. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strategically enhances NDT inspection capabilities and multi-service synergies for USA DeBusk while expanding geographic reach, business growth, and collaboration opportunities for CIMA Inspection services. CIMA Inspection offers non-destructive testing (NDT) services, providing a full suite of advanced and conventional inspection methodologies for critical equipment used in energy, chemical processing, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. NDT techniques are non-invasive, allowing inspectors to collect data and evaluate materials, components, or systems without damaging or permanently altering them. These inspections help Improve safety, prevent accidents, reduce downtime, enhance quality control, and mitigate environmental and compliance risks.

"We're excited to add CIMA's NDT knowledge, expertise, and resources to our service portfolio," said USAD CEO Andrew DeBusk. "Combined with our existing NDT tube inspection capabilities and expansive line of complementary industrial services, we are able to offer customers unparalleled proficiency, efficiency, and value. In CIMA, we found an organization that fits our customer-first approach and we are eager to bring this new level of synergy and service to the market."

Founded in 2006, CIMA Inspection is a respected brand in the industry with a team of highly skilled, long-tenured inspection professionals.

'We are excited to join forces with USA DeBusk and unite two workforces that are aligned in both their core values and their commitment to safety, integrity, and customer satisfaction," said CIMA Inspection LLC's CEO William J. (Bill) Campbell. "Like USA DeBusk, CIMA is culture-driven, growth oriented, and committed to continual improvement. Both organizations have long histories of service to the same core markets, giving us a combined knowledge base that will benefit customers and expand opportunities for NDT industry leadership."

Moving forward, the company's NDT inspection services will be branded as CIMA Inspection, A USA DeBusk Company. These services are available immediately throughout the United States and Canada from representatives and service centers located throughout the United States and Canada. For assistance, call 844-243-5557 and to learn more, see www.usadebusk.com and www.cimandt.com.

About USA DeBusk

USA DeBusk serves the industrial infrastructure sector through a diverse and complementary suite of high-value traditional and specialty services for turnarounds, routine maintenance, and emergency support. With an unrelenting commitment to safety and a passion for applying innovative technologies, USA DeBusk assists customers in maintaining their equipment assets and optimizing their processes.

Founded in 2012, USA DeBusk has its headquarters in Deer Park, Texas, and operates 41 offices and service centers across North America, as well as a large number of customer-site-based locations. Please visit www.usadebusk.com for more information.

About CIMA Inspection

CIMA Inspection is a best-in-class provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services. Based in Pasadena, TX, and operating nationwide, CIMA has almost two decades of service to a diverse range of clients in energy, oil & gas, chemical processing, manufacturing, and other industrial markets. CIMA Inspection provides a comprehensive suite of advanced and conventional testing and inspection methodologies, corrosion mapping, and in house evaluation expertise. CIMA's dedicated and highly qualified team collaborates with clients to help them achieve maximum value in protecting their people, assets, and operations. See more at www.cimandt.com.

