USA Financial Formulas Unveils New Buffered ETF Strategy

The team at USA Financial is excited to make the strategy available to advisors and investors. "Our new Buffered ETF Strategy is a game-changer for advisors and their clients who may not have the risk tolerance and/or time horizon to endure some of the volatility that naturally occurs within the stock market," said Mike Walters, CEO of USA Financial. "This strategy is an innovative risk-managed investment solution and a great complement to some of the other tactical strategies we offer."

It is particularly relevant in today's market landscape, with heightened volatility and economic uncertainty. By combining the protection features of buffered ETFs with USA Financial Formulas' tactical approach, the strategy offers a compelling solution for investors concerned about market fluctuations without having to sit on the sidelines.

The Buffered ETF Strategy is now available through financial advisors who work with USA Financial Formulas.

About USA Financial: USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. To learn more about USA Financial, please visit www.usafinancial.com.

USA Financial Formulas is an SEC-registered investment adviser located at 6020 E Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301. SEC Registration does not imply a certain level of skill. Investors should read the USA Financial Formulas ADV brochure prior to investing in any strategy with USA Financial Formulas.

This material is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors should consult their financial professional before making any investment decisions.

While buffered ETFs aim to provide downside protection, investing carries an inherent element of risk, and it is possible to lose principal and interest when investing in securities. No strategy can guarantee a profit or prevent against a loss entirely, and performance will vary based on market conditions.

The protection level and caps for buffered ETFs apply only over the designated outcome period. Investors purchasing or selling shares before the period's end may not achieve the stated protection or return objectives. The strategies shown may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

