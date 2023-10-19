USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital Goes Live with AdaptX for Maternal Health Equity Initiative

"With self-serve data insights from AdaptX, we are able, for the first time, to rapidly identify and address disparities in care. AdaptX's real-time perspective is helping our team generate the awareness, focus, and hope we need to deliver improvements for our patients." Post this

"AdaptX is transforming the way we approach maternal health equity," said Vicki Curtis, MSN, RN, RNC-OB, director of women's services for USA Health Children's and Women's Hospital. "With self-serve data insights from AdaptX, we are able, for the first time, to rapidly identify and address disparities in care. AdaptX's real-time perspective is helping our team generate the awareness, focus, and hope we need to deliver improvements for our patients."

As part of this innovative maternal health initiative, USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital is receiving unique change management training and support from the IHI's quality improvement experts, reflecting the IHI's commitment to improving health equity.

"Maternal health equity reflects IHI's core mission to improve health and healthcare worldwide. We are excited to partner with USA Health and AdaptX to tackle one of the most egregious examples of health inequity in the US," said Pierre M. Barker, MD, MBChB, chief scientific officer of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). "AdaptX brings powerful data capabilities that link a motivated health system to the best of improvement science. I'm hopeful that this partnership and approach will show practical solutions that will close maternal health equity gaps."

"The AdaptX team is honored to partner with USA Health and the IHI to improve maternal health equity," said Warren Ratliff, chief executive officer of AdaptX. "Our priority is to enable clinicians to diagnose and address disparities in care, and our team is inspired by the dedication of USA Health's obstetrics team. We are deeply grateful for the partnership and support of the IHI and Merck for Mothers in this important work. Together, we will deepen our understanding of risks during the postpartum period and reduce inequities in morbidity and mortality."

Healthcare leaders are using AdaptX to deliver solutions for their greatest challenges: increasing capacity and access, improving quality, enhancing equity, reducing burnout, and delivering efficiency. At a time when leaders are being asked to do more with less, AdaptX's self-serve clinical management solution is maximizing the value of health systems' investments in digital care.

About AdaptX

With AdaptX's self-serve Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution, health systems transform clinical management, delivering dramatically better patient care and financial results. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center™ empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to assess performance, compare approaches, and adapt – across patients, teams, protocols, workflows, and facilities.

AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. Learn more at adaptx.com.

About USA Health

USA Health is the only academic health system along the upper Gulf Coast. With its hospitals and physician practice sites throughout the area, the health system melds clinical care, research, and healthcare education into the most advanced medical care in the region.

USA Health is nationally recognized for its Level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, burn center, Level III NICU, center for maternal-fetal medicine and cancer treatment. USA Health facilities include University Hospital, Children's & Women's Hospital, and recently acquired Providence Hospital.

About the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is an independent not-for-profit organization based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For more than 30 years, IHI has used improvement science to advance and sustain better outcomes in health and health systems across the world. IHI brings awareness of safety and quality to millions, catalyzes learning and the systematic improvement of care, develops solutions to previously intractable challenges, and mobilizes health systems, communities, regions, and nations to reduce harm and deaths. IHI collaborates with a growing community to spark bold, inventive ways to improve the health of individuals and populations. IHI generates optimism, harvests fresh ideas, and supports anyone, anywhere who wants to profoundly change health and health care for the better. Learn more at ihi.org.

