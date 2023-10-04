USA Mullet Championships Presents: The MANE EVENT - The Ultimate Season Finale Extravaganza!

Becoming the Mullet Champion is no simple task, the field is loaded up with top hair talent that is ready to show what they got to the world one final time this season in our Mane Event. Tweet this

Top Prizes Await the Best of the Best in our MANE EVENT!

But that's not all—our coveted event wouldn't be complete without some spectacular prizes! The top three finishers will be strutting away with their heads held high and some serious cash in their pockets. The grand champion, the one who sports the most legendary mullet of all, will win a whopping $10,000 prize courtesy of Fritos®, the official snack food of the USA Mullet Championships.

And that's not all, folks! The champion will also have the honor of taking home the prestigious trophy from Florida Man® -Double IPA, which proudly stands as the official beer of the USA Mullet Championships. This trophy is more than just a symbol; it's a testament to the wild spirit, bold fashion, and fantastic follicles of our mulleteers!

Making a Difference with Every Mullet

At the USA Mullet Championships, we believe in giving back, and that's why donations raised during this electrifying event will go directly to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors. Every vote, every dollar, and every mullet will make a difference in the lives of our nation's wounded warriors.

How to Join The MANE EVENT and help crown our winner-

Participation in The MANE EVENT is as easy as styling your mullet! Simply visit our official website from October 9th to October 13th, 2023, to cast your votes and witness the final showdown that will go down in mullet history.

So, mark your calendars, rally your mullet-loving friends, and get ready for The MANE EVENT—the USA Mullet Championships' most thrilling season finale yet! It's time to show the world that mullets are more than just a hairstyle; they're a way of life!

For more information, please visit https://www.mulletchamp.com/ or follow us on social media

About USA Mullet Championships:

The USA Mullet Championships is the ultimate celebration of all things mullet. We showcase the boldest, wildest, and most legendary mullets from across the nation. Our mission is to unite mullet enthusiasts, raise funds for a noble cause, and prove that mullets are more than just a hairstyle—they're a symbol of freedom, individuality, and the American spirit. Join us for The MANE EVENT, our season finale, and let your mullet flag fly!

