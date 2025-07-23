USA Ninja Challenge Hits New Strides in 2025 With Record Growth, Olympic Momentum

The kids' ninja franchise brand is expanding into new markets, strengthening its leadership team, supporting local communities and preparing young athletes for elite-level competition.

CONCORD, Conn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USA Ninja Challenge, a children's fitness franchise focused on obstacle-based training, reported significant growth in the first half of 2025, including 12 franchise agreements signed and nine new locations opened. The brand says it expects to reach 60 open units by the end of the year.

"With nine gyms opened in the first half and 11 more scheduled before year's end, our growth trajectory is strong," said Richard Knight, founder of USA Ninja Challenge. "We have a clear line of sight on our next 11 installs, with another 40 in development behind that."

New territories added in the second quarter included locations in Georgia, Missouri, Texas, California, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The company is now registered to franchise in all but three U.S. states — North Dakota, South Dakota and Maine — and recently closed its first deals in Maryland.

"We're focused on development right now in the Northeast and specifically in New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York," Knight said. "However, we remain open to other opportunities as they present themselves."

Knight says the company is planning to add to its leadership team later this year, with a focus on operations. The hires had not been finalized as of late July.

The brand is also increasing its presence in youth athletics, particularly as the sport of ninja prepares for its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Knight says some of the brand's top athletes will train with Olympic coaches this summer at the Olympic Training Center.

"We're planning to be a part of the Junior Olympic program as it develops," Knight said.

More than 100 USA Ninja Challenge athletes recently competed in the World Ninja League Finals earlier this year, and nearly 120 are expected to participate in the upcoming Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Finals.

Knight says the company's enrollment has surpassed 50,000 students nationwide. Looking ahead, USA Ninja Challenge aims to reach 90 open units in 2026, with a stretch goal of 100.

"Our initial goal was to surpass 50 units," Knight said. "We're well on our way."

About USA Ninja Challenge

Ninja Challenge is the leading kids' Ninja franchise, offering an exciting obstacle-based fitness experience for children across the United States. Since its founding nearly a decade ago, USA Ninja Challenge has grown into a trusted brand nearing 40 gyms and more in development. The franchise combines fun and fitness by teaching kids agility, balance, and problem-solving through a series of structured obstacle courses. As the only Ninja franchise partnered with the USA Pentathlon Multisport Olympic Team, USA Ninja Challenge is helping raise awareness for Ninja as an official sport, set to debut in the 2028 Olympics. With low initial investment, high margins, and rapid ROI, USA Ninja Challenge offers franchisees the opportunity to build profitable businesses while making a lasting impact on children's physical fitness and confidence. For more information on USA Ninja Challenge or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.usaninjachallenge.com/franchising/ninja-franchising.

