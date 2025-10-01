USA REIT Markets Launches Revolutionary Blockchain Trading Platform for Commercial Real Estate Securities, Names Laura Pamatian as COO

New platform provides investors with immediate access to liquidity, eliminating lengthy 5–10 year holding periods; Combines tokenization, Reg A+ / Reg D frameworks, and secondary trading under one compliant marketplace.
STAMFORD, C.T., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stamford, CT USA REIT Markets Inc. today announced the official launch of its cutting-edge digital investment platform, delivering a breakthrough in the $3.5 trillion commercial real estate (CRE) sector by addressing its greatest challenge: liquidity. The platform enables seamless tokenization of commercial real estate assets and empowers investors to buy, sell, and trade their positions with access to daily liquidity—eliminating traditional lock-up periods of 5–10 years.
Utilizing blockchain technology and SEC-compliant exemption frameworks (Reg A+ and Reg D), USA REIT Markets significantly lowers barriers to entry with a minimum investment of just $1,000—compared to the industry norm of $25,000–$50,000. The platform opens access to institutional-grade CRE deals for accredited and non-accredited investors alike.
"We're democratizing access to premium real estate investments while solving the industry's most persistent problem: illiquidity," said Bryan Smith, CEO and Founder of USA REIT Markets and Capital Engine®. "Our vision is a dynamic secondary market for private real estate investments, where capital moves freely, efficiently, and compliantly."
To support its next phase of growth, USA REIT Markets has appointed Laura Pamatian as Chief Operating Officer. A recognized leader in real estate tokenization, Pamatian brings deep expertise in blockchain compliance, investor onboarding, and proptech innovation. She will oversee platform operations, deal onboarding, and strategic partnerships with sponsors, broker-dealers, and advisors.
"I'm thrilled to join USA REIT Markets at such a pivotal moment," said Laura Pamatian, COO. "Our platform is poised to redefine how commercial real estate is accessed, funded, and traded—offering unprecedented transparency, compliance, and liquidity for both investors and issuers."
Backed by the Capital Engine® technology stack, USA REIT Markets has already demonstrated strong momentum:
- $750M+ capital raised across platform partnerships
- 10K+ investor accounts in the network
- $650M commercial real estate pipeline underway
- Projected 78% CAGR in revenue over five years, with break-even forecast in Year 2
About USA REIT Markets Inc.
USA REIT Markets is a next-generation digital trading platform for commercial real estate securities. Combining blockchain tokenization with compliant investment structures, the platform enables real-time secondary trading of private market real estate assets, unlocking liquidity and reducing investment friction for all stakeholders.
