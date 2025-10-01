USA REIT Markets Launches Revolutionary Blockchain Trading Platform for Commercial Real Estate Securities, Names Laura Pamatian as COO

"We're democratizing access to premium real estate investments while solving the industry's most persistent problem: illiquidity," said Bryan Smith, CEO and Founder of USA REIT Markets and Capital Engine®. Post this

"We're democratizing access to premium real estate investments while solving the industry's most persistent problem: illiquidity," said Bryan Smith, CEO and Founder of USA REIT Markets and Capital Engine®. "Our vision is a dynamic secondary market for private real estate investments, where capital moves freely, efficiently, and compliantly."

To support its next phase of growth, USA REIT Markets has appointed Laura Pamatian as Chief Operating Officer. A recognized leader in real estate tokenization, Pamatian brings deep expertise in blockchain compliance, investor onboarding, and proptech innovation. She will oversee platform operations, deal onboarding, and strategic partnerships with sponsors, broker-dealers, and advisors.

"I'm thrilled to join USA REIT Markets at such a pivotal moment," said Laura Pamatian, COO. "Our platform is poised to redefine how commercial real estate is accessed, funded, and traded—offering unprecedented transparency, compliance, and liquidity for both investors and issuers."

Backed by the Capital Engine® technology stack, USA REIT Markets has already demonstrated strong momentum:

$750M+ capital raised across platform partnerships

10K+ investor accounts in the network

$650M commercial real estate pipeline underway

Projected 78% CAGR in revenue over five years, with break-even forecast in Year 2

About USA REIT Markets Inc.

USA REIT Markets is a next-generation digital trading platform for commercial real estate securities. Combining blockchain tokenization with compliant investment structures, the platform enables real-time secondary trading of private market real estate assets, unlocking liquidity and reducing investment friction for all stakeholders.

Contact:

Laura Pamatian, COO

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.usareit.com

Media Contact

Bryan Smith, USA REIT Markets, 1 2036353098, [email protected], https://usareit.com

Twitter

SOURCE USA REIT Markets