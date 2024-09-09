USA TODAY Names M S International as a 2024 Top Workplace

Our company's success is directly tied to the success of our people. We remain committed to our core values: starting fresh every day, making dreams real, serving with dedication, partnering for the long haul, and achieving our goals through collective effort. Post this

"I'm incredibly proud of our team," said Chris Courneen, MSI's Vice President of HR. "Our company's success is directly tied to the success of our people. We remain committed to our core values: starting fresh every day, making dreams real, serving with dedication, partnering for the long haul, and achieving our goals through collective effort."

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

