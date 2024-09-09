USA TODAY Names M S International as a 2024 Top Workplace

MSI has earned the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award from USA Today, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to cultivating a vibrant and supportive workplace. This recognition underscores MSI's focus on promoting innovation, teamwork, and employee satisfaction, reinforcing its status as an industry leader.
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award recipient by USA Today for the second year in a row. MSI has been named one of the Top 100 Large Employers in the nation. The Top Workplaces program, with over 15-year legacy, has surveyed over millions of employees and honors top organizations across 60 markets through its regional Top Workplaces awards.
Top Workplaces USA honors organizations with 2,500 or more employees that have cultivated outstanding workplace cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to take part in the survey. The Top Workplaces USA winners are determined exclusively by employee feedback collected through an engagement survey.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team," said Chris Courneen, MSI's Vice President of HR. "Our company's success is directly tied to the success of our people. We remain committed to our core values: starting fresh every day, making dreams real, serving with dedication, partnering for the long haul, and achieving our goals through collective effort."
To view available opportunities with MSI and join this high-growth team, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.
To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, M S International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/
