USA TODAY Names Network Funding, L.P as a 2025 Top Workplace

HOUSTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P., a private mortgage lender, has been named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the second consecutive year. Employee feedback alone informs the rankings and the national award celebrates positive work environments and employee culture.

"We are honored that Network Funding is showcased as a Top Workplace by USA TODAY again this year," says Network Funding President Matt Kiker. "This award recognizes our best-in-class workplace culture that we have collectively created at Network Funding."

Each year, the USA Top Workplaces award recognizes midsize and large organizations with at least 150 employees, including those with operations in multiple markets. The 2025 survey included employees from 2,251 companies.

"A Top Workplace award brings a company's culture to the national stage and it helps them differentiate themselves in a fiercely competitive market space," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "It's an honor for the workforce and an effective tool to attract the right talent to an organization."

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 150,000 homes at $31.5 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

