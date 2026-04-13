USA TODAY Names Network Funding, L.P as a 2026 Top Workplace, Three Years in a Row

Network Funding Ranked as a Top Workplace in the Nation

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P., a Houston-based mortgage lender, has been named as a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the third consecutive year. The award is verified and earned through an employee survey process. Workplaces where employees offer positive feedback about their experience make the winners list.

"We are honored to rank as a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the third consecutive year," says Network Funding President Matt Kiker. "This award shows that we are consistently providing a positive work culture to support our company's best asset: our employees."

The survey included employees from 2,375 organizations and assessed their standout feedback on factors such as pay, benefits, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence," says Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success."

View the USA TODAY and Energage list in its entirety here.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 155,000 homes at $32.6 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

Media Contact

Jill Nesting, Network Funding, 1 2817401188, [email protected], nflp.com

SOURCE Network Funding