USA TODAY Names OmegaXL a Most Trusted Health Brand for 2026

"Being named one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands is a testament to the mission and values we've held since our founding," said Andrew LaBarbera, Chief Executive Officer of Great HealthWorks. Post this

"Being named one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands is a testament to the mission and values we've held since our founding," said Andrew LaBarbera, Chief Executive Officer of Great HealthWorks. "Our flagship brand embodies our commitment to quality care for all Americans. We control every aspect of quality from the sea to stomach. Our mission is simple: 'We Care.'"

According to USA Today, OmegaXL stood out across nearly 100 health and wellness brands evaluated. Researchers point to its strong consumer appeal, ranking 9th in purchase intent and 10th in brand trust. The research highlights confidence in the brand and respondents' willingness to consider purchase.

The national survey evaluated 23,000 respondents—including 6,000 senior citizens—between September and October 2025. The methodology analyzed over 760,000 brand reviews based on five key dynamics: transparency and trust, reliability, emotional connection, alignment with personal values, and likelihood to purchase.

Only 500 brands were recognized on the general consumer list, while 350 were selected for the senior citizen segment.

Ranking Methodology

The independent, multi-tiered evaluation process integrated three core pillars:

Likelihood of Recommendation:

Accounted for 40% of the total score based on direct consumer feedback.





Accounted for 40% of the total score based on direct consumer feedback. Category Performance:

Accounted for 45% of the score across trust, transparency, and product reliability.





Accounted for 45% of the score across trust, transparency, and product reliability. Desk Research and Consumer Reviews:

Accounted for 15% of the score using verified customer reviews.

Brand reputations were screened using Critical Mention sentiment monitoring to filter out consumer or legal disputes. The complete list of honorees is available on USA TODAY's website.

Key Facts About OmegaXL

OmegaXL is made with oil sourced from green-lipped mussels sustainably farmed in the pristine waters of the Marlborough Sounds in New Zealand





OmegaXL utilizes a proprietary extraction process that preserves restorative omega oils and over 90 free fatty acids.





OmegaXL supports joint mobility, reduces stiffness, and promotes active lifestyles.





OmegaXL is made by Great HealthWorks since 2003.

About OmegaXL

OmegaXL® is a premium, natural joint and muscle supplement powered by nutrient-rich, green-lipped mussel oil from New Zealand. For more than two decades, OmegaXL has helped millions maintain active and productive lives. Recognized among USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and backed by Great HealthWorks' A+ Better Business Bureau rating, OmegaXL is committed to supporting mobility and everyday wellness.

Media Contact

Bruno Gehara, Great Healthworks, 1 954-622-2266, [email protected], www.omegaxl.com

SOURCE Great Healthworks