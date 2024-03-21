USA Today Recognizes American Auto Shield as a Top Workplace

American Auto Shield, a leading administrator of vehicle service contracts, is delighted to share the news of their recognition as a top workplace from USA Today.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Auto Shield has received the Top Workplace USA Today award, a testament to its unyielding commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. The company's drive for excellence is reflected in its culture and the collective efforts of its team.