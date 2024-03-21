USA Today Recognizes American Auto Shield as a Top Workplace

American Auto Shield, a leading administrator of vehicle service contracts, is delighted to share the news of their recognition as a top workplace from USA Today.
LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Auto Shield has received the Top Workplace USA Today award, a testament to its unyielding commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. The company's drive for excellence is reflected in its culture and the collective efforts of its team.
Steve Tosh, President, expressed his excitement about the recognition: "Being named a Top Workplace is a matter of pride for us. We have worked hard to cultivate a world-class culture that not only delivers an unparalleled experience to our customers but also presents our team members with an environment that's full of enthusiasm, engagement, and formidable challenges."
Founded in 2002, American Auto Shield specializes in delivering high-quality vehicle service contracts. Renowned for its focus on customer satisfaction, innovative solutions, and comprehensive coverage options, American Auto Shield is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers.
For additional information about how American Auto Shield stands out as a Top Workplace and to discover the full spectrum of services it offers, please visit http://www.americanautoshield.com.
Media Contact
Jason Currier, American Auto Shield, 1-800-531-1925, [email protected], www.americanautoshield.com
SOURCE American Auto Shield
Share this article