USAA Named Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Honor Guard Gala

"USAA's unwavering dedication to our military families is a cornerstone of our ability to fulfill TAPS's mission," said Bonnie Carroll, President and Founder of the national non-profit. "We are so grateful for their sponsorship, which provides the critical financial funding for programs like peer support, youth grief camps, and our 24/7 helpline—all offered free of charge to every survivor who needs us. It is a powerful testament that the legacies of our brave service members live on through the resilience and love of the families they left behind."

"USAA has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with TAPS for three decades, and our commitment to their mission is stronger than ever. As we make progress on our Honor Through Action initiative, supporting the Honor Guard Gala is a vital part of how we champion the well-being of our military community," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, Head of Corporate Impact at USAA. "It is a privilege to celebrate the resilience of these families while ensuring they always have access to the resources and care that have become a hallmark of TAPS's support for survivors."

Funds raised from the TAPS Honor Guard Gala will be used to provide critical support services to families who have lost a loved one who was currently serving or who once served in the military. TAPS programs are based on a peer-support model and provide surviving families with unlimited grief counseling, access to community-based care, casework assistance, a 24/7 live Helpline, and more.

In addition, TAPS hosts an annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp over Memorial Day Weekend, as well as regional seminars and retreats across the country to bring military survivors together to promote hope and healing. All services are provided at no cost to families.

The evening will feature a poignant tribute to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, honoring the resilience of the military and veteran community in the wake of tragedy. In 2001, Carroll was called upon to spearhead efforts to support grieving families at the Pentagon Family Assistance Center. As the landscape of loss shifted following the attacks, TAPS evolved alongside the community it serves. From those early days of immediate crisis response, TAPS became a vital lifeline for families navigating the long-term impacts of war, providing safe spaces, advocacy, and compassionate care for those coping with post-traumatic stress, suicide loss, and illnesses related to toxic exposure.

A highlight of the upcoming TAPS Honor Guard Gala will be the announcement of the 2026 TAPS Military Mentor Award. The annual award honors an extraordinary U.S. service member or veteran who goes beyond the call of duty, volunteering their time to support children and teens grieving a military-connected loss.

The 2026 Senator Ted Stevens Leadership Award will also be presented to recognize a military survivor who has demonstrated outstanding leadership on behalf of other surviving military families.

For more information on this year's event or to become a sponsor, visit TAPS.org/gala.

TAPS is the leading national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline. Services are provided at no cost to surviving families. For more information and to get involved, visit TAPS.org.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

