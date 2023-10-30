USAF Selects Woolpert for 5-Year Architecture and Engineering Contract at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

It's a true privilege and honor to maintain such constructive, meaningful, and valued relationships with our Wright-Patterson clients. Post this

The contract will support the 88th Air Base Wing and its range of tenant units, including Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command (HQ AFMC), the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the Air Force Research Lab, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and the Air Force Institute of Technology. The base is also home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Woolpert is currently providing geospatial IT system support and management services for all installations aligned under HQ AFMC through a separate contract, which was awarded last month. Woolpert Program Director Shawn Moore said that the recent contracts reaffirm Woolpert's commitment to providing consistent and comprehensive support for the Air Force and its mission partners.

"It's a true privilege and honor to maintain such constructive, meaningful, and valued relationships with our Wright-Patterson clients and to be able to contribute to the base's ongoing Air Force-wide, successful mission impacts right here in the Greater Dayton area," Moore said. "Our team, many of whom are former U.S. Air Force officers themselves, are proud to continue providing the full spectrum of architecture and engineering services to help enable the 88th's ongoing success well beyond the next five years of this new contract."

The contract is currently underway.

