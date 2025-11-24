USAN Achieves the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores that USAN is equipped to help enterprises apply AI in successful, high-return projects," said Farid Shenassa, Chief Technology Officer at USAN. Post this

USAN possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores that USAN is equipped to help enterprises apply AI in successful, high-return projects," said Farid Shenassa, Chief Technology Officer at USAN. "Using AWS, we are driving better customer experiences, richer insights, and more efficient operations."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Driving Measurable Results for Enterprise Customers

Across industries, USAN has delivered significant AI-driven impact, including:

Containment rates of up to 89% for self-service chatbots

Personalized agent coaching insights based on analysis of 100% of customer interactions

98% accuracy in fields filled during voice conversations

Post-call categorization of customer intent generated in seconds

"Generative AI represents a new era in customer experience," said Matthew Storm, CX Evangelist at USAN. "Our competency achievement demonstrates that USAN brings speed and specialization to every contact center customer with a proven delivery model necessary to turn generative AI into sustainable business value."

About USAN

USAN is a provider of AI-powered customer experience solutions built on Amazon Web Services. For over 35 years, USAN has helped enterprises modernize their contact centers, migrate to Amazon Connect, automate customer service, and gain deeper insights. USAN's solutions are designed to accelerate time-to-value, reduce complexity, and unlock measurable, scalable improvements in both customer and agent experience.

To learn more about USAN's capabilities and generative AI solutions powered by AWS, visit usan.com.

