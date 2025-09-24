USAN and Zendesk Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cloud Contact Center Transformation with Amazon Connect

USAN, a leading Amazon Connect delivery partner and contact center solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Zendesk, a pioneer in Agentic AI-powered service. Together, this partnership supports businesses migrating to cloud-based contact centers with tailored, professional services-led implementations. Read about the partnership here.

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USAN, a leading Amazon Connect delivery partner and contact center solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Zendesk, a pioneer in Agentic AI-powered service trusted by about 100,000 customers worldwide. Together, this partnership supports businesses migrating to cloud-based contact centers with tailored, professional services-led implementations.

USAN leverages their deep expertise in AWS and Amazon Connect environments to design and deploy Zendesk Contact Center for CCaaS. With an emphasis on comprehensive professional services and over 30 years' experience in the contact center, USAN enables seamless cloud transformations.

"This partnership brings together Zendesk's innovation in AI-powered service with USAN's decades of expertise creating and implementing contact center solutions at scale," said Paul Soligon, Chief Growth Officer at USAN. "By combining our strengths, we help organizations move faster, scale smarter, and deliver the kind of customer experiences that set them apart in today's competitive market."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Consultative Delivery Approach: USAN leads end-to-end engagement and tailors Zendesk solutions to the needs of each client.

AWS-Aligned Solutions: The partnership leverages USAN's strong AWS expertise and partnership to optimize contact center deployments on Amazon Connect.

Ultimate Scalability: The collaboration targets organizations seeking scalable, flexible cloud contact center solutions with expert guidance through migration and modernization.

"Partnering with USAN enables us to deliver Zendesk Contact Center to businesses ready to transition to the cloud," said Carrie Francey, Senior Vice President of Partner Sales at Zendesk. "Their AWS expertise and professional services capability will ensure our joint customers experience smooth implementations and optimized service operations."

Ready to transform your contact center? Schedule a strategy session with USAN today. For more information, visit http://usan.com/partners-zendesk.

About USAN

USAN's tailored offerings enhance your CX strategy and extend the power of Amazon Connect, evolving and scaling your business's approach to customer experience. With over 30 years of contact center expertise, we bring a wealth of knowledge to deliver innovative, secure solutions designed for robust, omnichannel customer interactions.

Our commitment is to empower your enterprise with tools and insights to foster deeper customer relationships and drive exceptional service delivery. From strategic consulting to technology offerings to managed services, we're dedicated to guiding you through every stage of the CX journey, ensuring your solutions are as dynamic and forward thinking as your customer's demand.

About Zendesk

Zendesk powers exceptional service for every person on the planet. As a leader in AI powered service, we offer the Zendesk Resolution Platform, designed to redefine customer experience with advanced tools that integrate AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, measurement and insights, and human expertise.

Our purpose-built platform enhances service by combining automation and human insight for seamless interactions. Easy to use, easy to scale, and easy to get value from, Zendesk helps companies strengthen relationships, improve efficiency, and grow. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Lendon, USAN, 1 1-800-277-0504, [email protected]

SOURCE USAN