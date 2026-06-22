USAN Launches Evolve 90 Managed Services in AWS Marketplace

"USAN really understood an ecosystem we were totally unfamiliar with Amazon Connect Customer," said Curtis Olson, CTO at OpenLoop Health. "It was very new territory. Bringing that expertise really gave us a lot more confidence as part of this migration, which was scary for a business of our scale. Post this

Key Benefits of Evolve 90

Accelerated go-live: Structured 90-day program delivers a production-ready Amazon Connect Customer environment in just 8-12 weeks

Reduced migration risk: Dedicated managed services support from pre-launch through stabilization minimizes disruption to business operations, with 100% of USAN's projects completed on-time

Streamlined procurement: AWS customers can purchase and manage Evolve 90 directly within their existing AWS Marketplace account

Ongoing optimization: Post-launch support ensures continuous improvement and a clear path to innovation, helping companies see results like a 25% decrease in agent onboarding time and a 30% increase in agent satisfaction

AWS customers now have direct access to USAN's Evolve 90 within AWS Marketplace, streamlining the purchase and management of Amazon Connect Customer migration services within their existing AWS account.

"Every go-live deserves more than just a deployment," said Steve Herlocher, SVP of Product, Sales, and Marketing at USAN. "Evolve 90 means our customers don't just migrate — they land with confidence, operational support, and a clear path forward."

OpenLoop, the nation's leading white-label digital health infrastructure provider, highlighted the value of USAN's expertise during their Amazon Connect Customer migration.

"USAN really understood an ecosystem we were totally unfamiliar with Amazon Connect Customer," said Curtis Olson, Chief Technology Officer at OpenLoop. "It was very new territory. Bringing that expertise really gave us a lot more confidence as part of this migration, which was scary for a business of our scale."

Evolve 90 is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on USAN and its Evolve 90 managed services, please visit: https://usan.com/managed-services-amazon-connect

About USAN

USAN is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in Amazon Connect Customer, helping organizations design and deploy scalable, AI-driven customer interactions that accelerate time to value and maximize ROI. With over 36 years of deep contact center expertise, USAN delivers modern agentic CX solutions and a white-glove approach to optimizing and managing cloud contact center environments through its managed services.

Media Contact

Sophia Lendon, USAN, 1 770-849-3034, [email protected], usan.com

SOURCE USAN